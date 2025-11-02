Why UAE Flag Day is celebrated on November 3; how teen found out his design was chosen

Tomorrow, the national colours will fill the country's streets, homes, and shops as the millions that call the Emirates their home come together to celebrate UAE Flag Day.

As expatriates and citizens alike crane their necks up on November 3, to watch the flag being hoisted, the moment is one of national pride, regardless of where in the world you come from.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of UAE, and Ruler of Dubai, has called on the public to raise the flag at 11am sharp tomorrow.

As people renew their commitment to the country, take a look at why November 3 was chosen, how the UAE flag was designed, and what its colours mean.

Why November 3?

As the world looked on, the country grew from vast desert sands to towering concrete skyscrapers. The progress certainly didn't come in a day – it took sky-high ambitions and flawless work from field teams, all based on plans that the UAE Rulers laid out.

Both Eid Al Etihad and UAE Flag Day celebrate the leaders whose far-sighted vision defined a nation's growth, almost unparalleled in its rapid pace.

UAE National Day is celebrated on December 2, 1971, the beginning of a new era, not just for the country, but for the region – the Emirates was formed, and Sheikh Zayed was elected as president.

Meanwhile, UAE Flag Day celebrates the accession of the country's second president, Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, who carried on the legacy of development.

Flag Day was declared by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of UAE, and Ruler of Dubai on December 11, 2012, as an annual occasion. Subsequently, it was first celebrated in 2013.

Story of the flag

The flag, which invokes a sense of belonging in the millions that call UAE home, was designed by the people themselves. Prior to the seven emirates' union, Al Diwan Al Amiri Abu Dhabi announced a competition for designing the flag.

The advertisement published in the Al Ittihad newspaper, two months before the declaration of the country's formation, caught the eye of a 19-year-old Emirati. He decided to try his luck at the competition, sending in six entries, and it paid off, with one of his designs being declared the winner among over 1,030 submissions.

In an earlier interview with Khaleej Times, veteran UAE diplomat Abdulla Mohammed Al Ma’enah said after seeing the advertisement just three days before the deadline was to expire, he rushed out to get drawing tools and "worked all night".

For Al Ma'enah, who also used to design jewellery, the country's flag will always be "the most precious jewel" he has ever drawn.

First time hoisted

The UAE flag was first hoisted on December 2, 1971, by Founding Father Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan. Two flags were raised on the day to mark the formation of the nation – one at Union House in Dubai, the other in Abu Dhabi.

For Al Ma'enah, the hoisting of the flag was also the moment he first found out that his design was selected. After watching on TV, he said he ran on his feet for half an hour towards Mushrif Palace in Abu Dhabi.

“When I arrived, I stood next to the palace wall, and I proudly see the flag flying on the palace pole," he earlier told Khaleej Times. Later, he was officially announced to be the winner, and awarded 4,000 riyals as prize money, as the UAE dirham was yet to be introduced.

What do the colours mean?

Al Ma'enah chose the colours of the flag while drawing inspiration from a poem written by Safi-u-ddin Al Hali describing acts as white, plains as green, battles as dark, and swords as red.

Red symbolises the bravery, courage, and sacrifices made by older generations

Green means growth, prosperity and cultural development

White represents peace, goodness, and charitable contributions

Black reflects strength, power, and the country's rejection of injustice and extremism