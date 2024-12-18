Why Dubai has become a favourite training ground for international horses

Trainers with their horses during the morning training session at Meydan Racecourse, Dubai. Photos: Muhammad Sajjad

More internationally renowned racehorse owners are vying to make Dubai their mare’s home training ground for the winter season. This was revealed by a top official who said the applications for training in emirate as part of the Dubai Racing Carnival increased by over 60 per cent, as compared to 2023.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

“Last year we had received 190 nominations for horses to come in from abroad,” said Ali Al Ali, CEO and board member of Dubai Racing Club. “This year we had 310. It is not just an increase in numbers but also the quality of horses that want to come here. About 40 per cent of the applications are rated 110 and above. To put that in perspective, last year’s winning horse Laurel River is 128. So you're talking about a high quality of horses.”

Ali Al Ali speaks at the press conference.

The carnival, which began on November 8 will continue until March, ending just before the Dubai World Cup fixture on April 5. The international programme was restructured last year to combine the local and international season into one big one.

Dubai Racing Carnival

Ali explained what this consists of. “We included two more feature race nights this year,” he said. “We have the Emirates Super Saturday and now we have the Festival Friday which is sponsored by Emaar and then we have the Fashion Friday night in January which is sponsored by Longines.”

The Festive Friday race which will take place on December 20 is the first big feature event of the season hosting eight races, including the G2 Makoum Mile race with a prize money of Dh1 million. A total prize money of Dh5 million will be given out at the race.

The new structure of the carnival, which Ali admitted was an “experiment”, has been very well received and has already welcomed one winner this season — Heart of Honor which struck for British trainer Jamie Osborne earlier this month. Osborne is one of several trainers basing horses in Dubai for the whole winter, along with Lucie Botti and Norwegian champion trainer Niels Petersen.

Attractions Ali explained why such horseowners pick Dubai as their training ground. “A lot of horses that run around the world, especially in the UK and Europe and Asia, from November up to April, it's mostly a quiet season for them,” he said. “So this is where we pick up and start hosting those international horses. We have the exposure, a great reputation from a racing perspective, big prize money, beautiful grandstand facilities and world-class infrastructure.” Hong Kong superstar Romantic Warrior — a three-time winner of the Hong Kong cup — will arrive in Dubai next week to begin preparations for the Fashion Friday race on January 24. Ali said this was more proof that Dubai is truly an international hub when it comes to horse racing. ALSO READ: Dubai Racing Club welcomes strong international horses for Carnival UAE: Meet the woman whose horseback salute to Sheikh Mohamed went viral