Why did Dubai Airshow continue after fatal Tejas jet crash? Organisers issue statement

Published: Mon 24 Nov 2025, 5:14 PM

The Dubai Airshow released a statement after the tragic passing of Indian Wing Commander Syal during a flying display. 

The organising team revealed the reason behind the decision to continue the show after the accdient. 

"The Dubai Airshow organising team remains deeply saddened by the loss of Wing Commander Syal during Friday's flying display," began the statement. 

"In consultation with the team, the decision was made to continue the show as a mark of respect and tribute to his passion for aviation. Wing Commander Syal had been an integral part of this year's Airshow, earning admiration for his skill and dedication.

"The final displays after the incident were performed in his honour, and a formal service was held on Saturday to celebrate his life and contribution. Our thoughts and heartfelt condolences remain with his family, colleagues, and all those affected."