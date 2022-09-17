Who is Martina Strong, US' new ambassador nominee to the UAE?

There were long queues outside the store as hundreds of people lined up to get their hands on the brand-new gadget
The White House in Washington recently nominated Martina Anna Tkadlec Strong as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to the United Arab Emirates.
The nominee presently serves as chargé d’affaires at the US embassy in Saudi Arabia.
Here is everything you need to know about her:
Prior serving in Saudi Arabia, she was the Deputy Chief of Mission and Chargé d’affaires, ad interim at the US Embassy in Sofia, Bulgaria.
Strong has also served as the Minister Counsellor for Political and Political-Military Affairs at the US Embassy in Baghdad, Iraq.
The candidate also has prior experience working in Poland, Prague, Czech Republic, and in Barbados.
She received her BA from Southern Methodist University, Dallas, Texas, and her MA from the University of California, Berkeley.
The nominee speaks a host of languages including Arabic, Czech, Polish, French, German, Russian, and Bosnian.
ALSO READ:
There were long queues outside the store as hundreds of people lined up to get their hands on the brand-new gadget
Some customers have been waiting outside the mall since 4am to get their hands on the latest gadget
Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed conveyed the greetings of Sheikh Mohamed and his wishes of progress and prosperity to the State of Israel
Foreign Minister met with Yair Lapid to review issues of common interest, regional and international developments
The shop offers the best of virtual and physical shopping in under three minutes
From Mo Vlogs to Kelvin Cheung, influencers praise UAE leadership for opportunities and security that helped them become who they are today
Overall wellbeing increases thanks to new residency reforms, including Golden and Green visas
Hero watchman tells Khaleej Times how he and a tenant broke open the apartment door to rescue the child