Who is Martina Strong, US' new ambassador nominee to the UAE?

She presently serves as chargé d’affaires at the US embassy in Saudi Arabia

The White House in Washington recently nominated Martina Anna Tkadlec Strong as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to the United Arab Emirates.

The nominee presently serves as chargé d’affaires at the US embassy in Saudi Arabia.

Here is everything you need to know about her:

Prior serving in Saudi Arabia, she was the Deputy Chief of Mission and Chargé d’affaires, ad interim at the US Embassy in Sofia, Bulgaria.

Strong has also served as the Minister Counsellor for Political and Political-Military Affairs at the US Embassy in Baghdad, Iraq.

The candidate also has prior experience working in Poland, Prague, Czech Republic, and in Barbados.

She received her BA from Southern Methodist University, Dallas, Texas, and her MA from the University of California, Berkeley.

The nominee speaks a host of languages including Arabic, Czech, Polish, French, German, Russian, and Bosnian.

