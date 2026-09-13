Whirlwind of diplomacy: UAE strengthens economic ties with India, Russia at BRICS

On behalf of UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, is leading the UAE delegation at the 18th BRICS Summit in New Delhi, India.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi opened the summit, welcoming leaders and heads of government from BRICS member states, heads of delegations from invited countries, and representatives of regional and international organisations.

The Brics bloc includes both Iran and the UAE, alongside Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa, Egypt, Ethiopia, Indonesia

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The UAE’s participation reflects its commitment to strengthening multilateral cooperation and supporting efforts to shape a more inclusive global governance system. It also aims to promote greater participation by developing and emerging economies, strengthen economic partnerships, and expand trade, investment and cooperation within BRICS.

UAE's participation in BRICS

The UAE is taking part in the summit for the third time as a BRICS member. The group was established in 2009 to promote political and economic cooperation among emerging economies.

The UAE joined BRICS at the 15th BRICS Summit in Johannesburg, South Africa, in August 2023, as part of its efforts to strengthen multilateral cooperation, deepen economic ties among Global South nations and expand the role of developing and emerging economies in the global economy.

On the sidelines of the BRICS summit, the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince held meetings with leaders and senior officials to strengthen bilateral ties and expand cooperation.

India

On the sidelines of the summit, Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan held talks with India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi focusing on the longstanding ties between the two countries and ways to further strengthen bilateral cooperation.

During a reception hosted by Prime Minister Modi for Sheikh Khaled at Hyderabad House, the two sides discussed opportunities to deepen economic integration and expand partnerships across key sectors.

Prime Minister Modi conveyed his greetings to UAE President Sheikh Mohamed and his wishes for the UAE’s continued prosperity and wellbeing.

The meeting also covered cooperation under the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA), as well as developments in bilateral relations and other issues of mutual interest.

Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening the UAE-India partnership, expanding cooperation and advancing shared aspirations for the benefit of their peoples.

Iran

Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan met with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit.

The two sides discussed a number of regional and international issues of mutual interest and underscored the importance of easing tensions, promoting de-escalation and strengthening regional stability, while advancing opportunities for peace and development across the region.

In a statement today, Anwar Gargash, Diplomatic Adviser to the UAE President, said the meeting reflected the UAE’s approach, which is grounded in the dual pillars of deterrence and diplomacy, noting that “neither can stand without the other”.

"Deterrence bolsters the credibility of diplomacy, while diplomacy succeeds when it emanates from a position of parity and capability, ultimately forming the optimal path toward achieving stable and sustainable regional security," he said.

Gargash also highlighted President Pezeshkian’s positions and statements during the war, which began on February 28 when the US and Israel launched attacks on Iran, prompting retaliatory Iranian strikes across the region.

"It is also worth noting that President Pezeshkian expressed, during the protracted crisis, positions and statements characterised by balance and rationality, stances that cannot be ignored at this delicate juncture," Gargash stated.

Russia

Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan met Russian President Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit to discuss the strong ties between the UAE and Russia.

The two sides discussed ways to further strengthen UAE-Russia relations and advance cooperation in areas of shared interest.

They also exchanged views on regional and international issues and stressed the importance of continued coordination on the outcomes of the BRICS Summit, including turning its recommendations into practical initiatives.

Ethiopia

The Abu Dhabi Crown Prince met Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed on the sidelines of the summit.

Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan conveyed the greetings of UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to Abiy Ahmed, along with his wishes for Ethiopia’s continued progress and prosperity.

The two sides discussed ways to strengthen UAE-Ethiopia relations and expand cooperation across various sectors, with a focus on developing high-impact partnerships that support economic growth, sustainable development and shared interests.

A UAE delegation accompanying Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan included Reem Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Cooperation; Dr Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology; Dr Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of Foreign Trade; and Saeed Mubarak Al Hajeri, Minister of State.