UAE: Where to watch the 54th Eid Al Etihad ceremony

The 54th Eid Al Etihad team announces this year’s nationwide celebrations, under the theme United, inviting everyone who calls the UAE home to take part in activities, community events, and experiences across all seven emirates. This year’s celebration brings people together through the shared spirit of unity, belonging, and national pride.

The Eid Al Etihad team worked to support communities in joining the celebrations. The official website features detailed Celebration Guides that offer inspiration, suggestions, and engaging activities to help everyone learn, discover, and celebrate together within their own communities, alongside a list of official celebrations happening across the nation from late November to early December. The official Eid Al Etihad playlist is also available on the Eid Al Etihad YouTube channel, offering a collection of songs that add a sense of joy, pride, and belonging to celebrate this national occasion.

On 2 December, people across the UAE can enjoy the Eid Al Etihad celebrations and watch the ceremony live at locations across all seven emirates.

In Abu Dhabi, the official 54th Eid Al Etihad ceremony will be screened in Khalifa City, Al Falah City, Al Shamkhah City, as well as Majalis Abu Dhabi: Majlis Al Hawashim, Majlis Al Khatim, Majlis Khalifa City, Majlis Al Shawamekh, Majlis Shakhbout city, Majlis Al Shamkha. In the Al Dhafra Region, the broadcast will be available at the Public Park in Madinat Zayed, Liwa Oasis, Al Shahbana Park in Al Sila’, Harat Parks in Beda AlMutawa, the Public Park in Delma Island, Zayed Alkhair Park in Ghayathi, and Majlis Mohammad Al Falahi Al Yasi. The ceremony can also be watched live in Al Ain International Airport area, Majlis Al Toiwayyah, Majlis Al Mas'oudi, Majlis Al Fou'ah, and Majlis Al Maqam.

In Dubai, people can come together to celebrate and watch the official ceremony at Al Khawaneej, The Global Village, and Dubai Festival City Mall. In Sharjah, the celebrations will be at Al Siyouh Park and Kshisha Park. In Ajman, it will be streamed at Marsa Ajman, Al Jurf Family Park, and Al Waraqah Park. For the residents of Umm Al Quwain, the ceremony can be watched at Al Khor Waterfront, while in Ras Al Khaimah, it can be viewed at Corniche Al Qawasim, RAK Flagpole. In Fujairah, the live ceremony broadcast can be enjoyed at The Umbrella Beach.