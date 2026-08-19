When will UAE summer end? Temperatures to drop by up to 5°C from August 20

As residents count down to the end of another long, hot UAE summer, forecasters say the weather could offer some relief in the coming days—with temperatures expected to ease, winds picking up and rain possible in parts of the country.

The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) said the UAE is entering a period of changing weather conditions, with southerly winds, dust and reduced visibility expected before north-westerly winds bring a noticeable dip in temperatures.

In an interview to Khaleej Times on Tuesday, Mohamed Al Ebri, NCM's director, said, “Until Wednesday, the country is under the effect of the southerly winds and it will continue to be dusty today.”

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The conditions are expected to change from Thursday, when fresh north-westerly winds are forecast to affect the country. These winds could also bring dust and lower visibility in some areas.

Temperatures could fall by up to 5°C

For residents who have spent much of the summer dealing with intense heat and humidity, the most noticeable change could be the drop in temperatures.

“Temperature will drop from Thursday with the north-westerly winds,” Al Ebri said, adding that the change could reduce temperatures by around 4-5°C.

Mist and fog could also become more likely as the weather pattern changes.

“Wednesday, Thursday and even after that we are expecting mist or fog as well,” the meteorologist said. He explained that this is a “normal pattern towards the end of the UAE’s summer”, when the land begins to cool while humidity can remain relatively high — conditions that can contribute to fog formation.

The UAE's transition out of peak summer is gradual rather than sudden. While temperatures typically begin easing towards the end of August and into September, residents should still expect warm conditions.

“In the UAE, summer ends around September 23 onwards. The temperature will drop but it will still be warm,” the NCM said.

That means the return of cooler mornings and evenings will take time, with humidity also continuing to play a role in how the weather feels.

Rain possible in eastern and southern areas

The next few days could also bring some welcome rain, although it is not expected across the whole country.

“Friday and Saturday, it is expected to rain with cumulous cloud cover, especially in the Eastern and Southern parts of the country,” Al Ebri noted.

The rainfall is expected to be mild to moderate, with heavy rain possible at times in isolated areas, particularly across the eastern and southern parts of the UAE.

Looking further ahead, the NCM has also flagged the possibility of an El Niño influence during the coming winter. Its seasonal outlook has indicated that El Niño conditions could persist through at least the end of 2026.

However, long-range forecasts should be treated differently from short-term weather predictions.

“The winter outlook is a long-term forecast, with potentially unsettled conditions expected during the December-to-March period,” Al Ebri added.