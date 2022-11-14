When legends meet
The globally lauded football superstar Yasser Al-Qahtani becomes the face of the Centrepoint Digital White Wednesday campaign.
Centrepoint keeps balling bigger every campaign. The largest fashion and family omnichannel retailer, recently kicked off its biggest sale of the year with the collaboration of the season with the legendary former Saudi football captain Yasser Al-Qahtani, in celebration of the Landmark Group's 49th anniversary, which came in time with the Football World Cup.
Every year, Centrepoint Online hosts its biggest sale of the year in November. This year is no exception. Ready to mark your calendars? Starting November 16, offers and discounts reach up to 90 per cent off on everything, including women's fashion, men's fashion, sportswear and sports gear, beauty and skincare, baby, kids, home, accessories, and more.
To announce the biggest, not-to-be-missed 2022 White Wednesday sale, Centrepoint Online has interviewed the iconic Saudi footballer on his love for the brand, by joining forces for one of the most exciting and energetic photoshoots ever.
Landmark Group's 49th anniversary was celebrated along with Al-Qahtani's 18 years of a fruitful football career, representing the nation's pride.
Capturing the love of football just in time for the Qatar World Cup, get to know the renowned footballer as he answers your questions and support your nation's pride with Centrepoint's fabulous range of football fan jerseys that are on Centrepoint's White Wednesday Online sale too. "And don’t miss out on playing Centrepoint’s online game Predict and Win for a chance to win a Huawei device," said Aayush Ambardar, digital marketing manager, Centrepoint.
Al-Qahtani was more than happy to collaborate with Centrepoint Online just in time for the Football World Cup Qatar 2022, where 32 teams, including his country's national team, will compete for the very first time in the region.
With a record that speaks for itself, the honoured Saudi football icon needs no introduction. Al-Qahtani was a national football team player and a former Saudi Arabia national team captain, who is widely recognised as one of the greatest Saudi footballers of the 21st century.
He played for Al-Qadisiya FC in 2000, Al-Hilal FC in 2005, and the UAE FC, Al Ain in 2011. As he won several championships, he was honoured as the AFC Asian footballer of the year in 2007 and scored 172 goals with 354 professional appearances across his 18-year football career.
His career highlights include appearances at the World Cup in Germany 2006, where he scored a goal against Tunisia. This is in addition to achieving the honour of the tournament's top scorer during the 2007 AFC Asian Cup and playing for his country's national team for over 11 years.
Read on to find out Yasser Al-Qahtani's favorite shoot moments with Centrepoint.
What was the highlight of the shoot with Centrepoint?
Centrepoint's team was super professional from the get-go. The shooting atmosphere with the crew and the influencers who were there, was filled with the energy that the campaign truly represents. I appreciated the flexibility of all the parties involved and found it thoughtful to involve the celebrities' ideas while shooting.
What convinced you to work on this campaign?
I'm definitely attracted to work with a big brand name such as Centrepoint, especially since I'm very picky with my choices when it comes to collaborations. I loved the campaign idea and found myself in it. I only hope that it will leave a good impression on the audience.
Centrepoint Online represents the Landmark Group's strategy to synergise its core retail concepts, Babyshop, Splash, SHOEMART, and Lifestyle, under one identity, thereby projecting a 'single fashion destination for the entire family'.
Bringing you closer to online shopping, the Centrepoint Online app has over 500 popular brands for the entire family with fashion for women and men, in addition to beauty, makeup and selfcare and home decor. With over 100,000+ products, Centrepoint Online offers the biggest baby and kids collection in the region with over 15,000+ products for all ages. As for Abayas and Modest Wear lovers, Centrepoint has curated a massive new collection with over 200+ products from GCC favourite Amri Fashions.
"Centrepoint’s Digital White Wednesday sale brings you the best of both worlds, exclusive brands and unmatched discounts. Don't miss out on shopping for your favourite brands in fashion online, including Levi's, BHPC, Trendyol, Jack Jones, Mondanisa, Nukbha, Quiz, and Splash," added Ambardar. Get accessories on sale from brands like Casio, Tommy Hilfiger, Casio, Guess, Lacoste, and Polaroid. And shop for a range of makeup brands, including Revolution makeup and skin, Milani, Inglot, Maybelline NewYork, and NYX.
Hop on the discount train and look no further than Centrepoint's biggest sale of the year online for shopping all your needs with the 22" digital White Wednesday.