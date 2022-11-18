Wheel of Fate and Gulf Vision sign a strategic partnership
Wheel of Fate Group Holding (WOF) signed a strategic partnership agreement with Gulf Vision Government Services Center (GV). More than 10 government partners and delegates from the Al Nahda Center attended the signing ceremony.
Among the most prominent attendees were Moco general manager of WOF; Nabeel Ahmed, CEO of Gulf Vision; Youssef Al-Hashemi, executive vice-president of the real estate regulatory agency and Walid Abdel-Malik, director of the commercial registration department at The Department of Economy and Tourism in Dubai, and from the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs in Dubai, Marwan Belhasa, director of the Amer Centres Department; and Lieutenant Nasser Al Falasi, head of the inspection and control department for the Amer Centres; Abdullah Al Balushi, director of the Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship branch in Al Nahda Centre; Mohammed Obaid Karmostaji, head of the notary public affairs department in Dubai Courts, and from the Mohammed Bin Rashid Housing establishment, Eman Ali Abdullah, head of marketing and partnerships department; Khaled Al-Almani, head of contracts and procurement department; Iman Al-Bahsani, customer service centre supervisor; Abdullah Al Harmoudi, head of engineering projects section; Magda Al Meeza, head of health zone 1 section in Dubai Health Authority and Shamim Yousef, general manager of Al Nahda Centre.
Hamad Abdulrazaq, group corporate communication director at WOF, presented the ceremony. Then, Moco began the ceremony with a speech where she praised the efforts that were made to make this partnership a success. She also expressed her happiness at signing the agreement with the Gulf Vision Government Services Center, as she stated that it is the best strategic partner for providing government services to foreign investors at premium services. Moco was also looking forward to the future successes that would result from this partnership.
Nabeel Ahmed, CEO of Gulf Vision Government Services Center, welcomed this partnership as well. This partnership represents an extension and consolidation of the global partnership between WOF and the company, as he stated. During his speech, he also referred to the vision and directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and the UAE's new law on public-private partnership (PPP), which aim to increase the role of the private sector in the development of the economy. He also talked about the strategic plans in Dubai for the future, in cooperation with Wheel of Fate, that go in line with the Dubai Vision and the bringing an outstanding experience for Chinese customers and investors, in this remarkable city and beyond.
The ceremony concluded with the signing of the partnership agreement between the two companies and taking photos with government partners.
For more information, visit: https://wheeloffate.ae/