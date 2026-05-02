Private chats not exempt from laws; 5 things to know if you use WhatsApp in UAE

WhatsApp messenger, a popular instant messaging platform, has become a mainstay of communication for UAE residents.

However, there are several changes — from banking bans to legal risks and new features — that users need to know.

Here are five updates that everyone needs to be aware of:

1. Central Bank bans WhatsApp for banking

The Central Bank of the UAE has prohibited all financial institutions from using WhatsApp and other instant messaging apps for customer services from May 1.

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The ban, issued on April 17, covers sharing customer data, confirming transactions, sending OTPs, and exchanging financial documents. All banks, exchange houses, insurers, and payment providers must comply.

The Central Bank cited rising risks of fraud, impersonation, and data residency violations, as customer information sent via WhatsApp could be stored outside the UAE.

Existing banking services done on instant messaging platforms must be shut down immediately and replaced with approved channels like mobile banking apps, call centres, or branches. Institutions had until April 30 to confirm compliance, with sanctions for those who fail to act.

Takeaway: Never share banking details or request services via WhatsApp again.

2. Private chats are not exempt from cybercrime law

Lawyers are warning UAE residents that private WhatsApp chats and groups are fully subject to the country's cybercrime laws. Many users break the law without realising it — by forwarding unverified content, sharing images without consent, or tagging individuals in complaints that harm their reputation.

Penalties can include fines of Dh250,000 to Dh500,000 or imprisonment. In March 2026, 35 people were arrested for circulating misleading digital content. Legal experts stress that forwarding a message counts as "re-publication" under Article 52 of the Cybercrime Law, even if the user did not create the original content.

Takeaway: Think before you forward — even in private groups, you can be held liable.

3. Admins can be liable for content in their groups

WhatsApp group admins are not expected to monitor every message, but they can face liability if they facilitate or tolerate unlawful content. Under Article 53 of the Cybercrime Law, admins who fail to remove illegal material after becoming aware of it may be held responsible.

Lawyers advise admins to promptly delete unlawful content, warn or remove the offending member, and avoid engaging with or endorsing the material. If a provocative message is received, the safest response is to not engage, not forward it, delete it, and leave the group if similar content keeps appearing.

Takeaway: If you run a WhatsApp group, act quickly when something illegal is posted — or you may share the blame.

4. WhatsApp messages can be used as court evidence

Dubai's highest court has ruled that WhatsApp messages can be used as evidence in legal disputes, but only after they have been properly verified for authenticity. The Dubai Court of Cassation overturned a lower court ruling that failed to properly examine WhatsApp messages in a personal status case.

Messages can be edited, fabricated, or taken out of context, so forensic verification is now required. Legal experts say this ruling is a reminder that messages sent through mobile apps may have consequences beyond private conversation, particularly when they relate to rights, obligations, or personal status.

Takeaway: Your WhatsApp messages can end up in court — so choose your words carefully.

5. WhatsApp Web finally gets voice and video calling

WhatsApp has begun rolling out native voice and video calling support on WhatsApp Web, allowing users to place calls directly from their browser without installing additional software. Previously, only Windows and macOS desktop apps had this feature.

Eligible users will see dedicated call buttons appear at the top of one-to-one chats. The feature includes screen sharing and remains protected by end-to-end encryption. Group calls are not yet supported. The rollout is currently limited to beta users, with a wider release expected in the coming weeks. In the UAE, however, availability remains subject to approval by the Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority (TDRA), as WhatsApp calling features are still restricted on mobile and desktop apps across the country.

Takeaway: A useful new web feature is coming but UAE users may have to wait for TDRA approval.