What's new in UAE in Sept 2026: Etihad Rail Dubai station, revised Nafis salary rules

September is set to bring a wave of changes and major events across the UAE, as residents return to a busy new season after the summer. From updated Nafis salary benefits for Emiratis in the private sector and the continued expansion of Etihad Rail, some major changes are in store for UAE in September.

As summer gives way to fall and residents look forward to cooler weather, the UAE calendar also fills up with exciting sporting and entertainment events.

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Here are some of the big changes, events and dates to watch in the UAE this September.

New Nafis salary rules

Emirati employees will benefit from a revised Nafis framework in September, with new salary-support caps, a standard Dh6,000 minimum salary requirement for eligibility, an uncapped child allowance, and changes to employers' pension-contribution responsibilities.

The Emirati Talent Competitiveness Council (ETCC) said the new programmes and updates will take effect from September 2026 for new beneficiaries. Existing recipients of the Private Sector Emirati Salary Support Scheme will be transitioned to the revised framework gradually over a period of up to three years.

Etihad Rail Dubai, Sharjah stations to open

The next major milestone on the Etihad Rail calendar is September 30, 2026, when passenger services will be formally launched, alongwith the network expanding to include two new stations — the Dubai Station, located near Jumeirah Golf Estates, and the Al Dhaid Station in Sharjah.

The first phase of the passenger network, started on June 30, connected Abu Dhabi with Fujairah.

Dubai's Al Yalayis Station will also be connected with the underground Jumeirah Golf Estates Metro Station on the Red Line of Dubai Metro though a pedestrian link.

Hajj registration to open

UAE citizens who are willing to perform Hajj next year can register their names starting September 14, 2026, the General Authority of Islamic Affairs, Endowments and Zakat has said.

Pilgrims will be selected through an automated screening process and the approved criteria and requirements. In 2026, the country has approved the names of 6,228 Emirati citizens to perform the Hajj pilgrimage. In total, more than 1.7 million people from 165 countries took part in Hajj this year.

Middle East Film & Comic Con in Abu Dhabi

The Middle East Film & Comic Con (MEFCC) will place from September 11 to 13 at ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi. The event is expected to bring together fans of comics, films, gaming, cosplay and pop culture.

It features some of the world's biggest brands in film, TV, sci-fi, animation, manga, comics, collectibles, and more. Attendees can explore a diverse array of interests, connecting with fellow enthusiasts and discovering new trends in the landscape of entertainment and pop culture.

EuroLeague Basketball SuperCup

The EuroLeague Basketball SuperCup Abu Dhabi 2026 is scheduled at Etihad Arena on September 18 and 19, adding another major international sporting event to the capital's calendar.

The event will bring together four leading basketball clubs — Real Madrid, Olympiacos Piraeus, Fenerbahce Tarfin Istanbul and Dubai Basketball — for a two-day tournament at Etihad Arena on 18 and 19 September 2026. The competition will feature two semi-finals on Friday, followed by the third-place game and the Final on Saturday.

Gardening services on Careem

Dubai residents will be able to avail gardening services from September this year through the Careem app with the launch of the new ‘Al Freej Gardener’ initiative.

Announced on August 2, it will ensure residents get access to qualified and licensed professionals via one regulated platform, while reinforcing security and safety standards across Dubai’s neighbourhoods.

Museum of the Future to close, Dubai Mallathon to end

While there are new developments to look forward to, some things are coming to an end as well in September.

Dubai's iconic Museum of the Future will temporarily close on September 1 as work is set to begin on the "next generation of experiences". These new experiences will be unveiled on the attraction's fifth anniversary next year. Future experiences, it earlier said, will be inspired by ideas and suggestions shared by individuals from around the world.

Dubai Mallathon, a mass fitness initiative by Dubai Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan, returned for its second year in 2026, transforming shopping malls into air-conditioned running and walking tracks. Kicked off on June 15, the two-month event will close on September 15.

The community sports initiative surpassed 100,000 participants in its second edition, with residents and visitors collectively clocking more than 220 million steps in the first two months of the summer.

The UAE's annual midday break for outdoor workers will end on September 15, signalling the gradual transition away from the peak summer work schedule. The Occupational Heat Stress Prevention Policy returned for the 22nd consecutive year in 2026 as part of efforts to protect workers during the peak summer months.