It is the last month of the year, and also the one with a calendar full of events and celebrations for UAE residents. Starting with the UAE National Day, which marks a historic day for the nation, the country will wrap up December, and the year, with a spectacular New Year's Eve celebration.

December is usually one of the busiest months in UAE, with a packed line-up of festivals, sporting events and cultural attractions. From fireworks, drone shows and family activities marking National Day to the season-ending Formula 1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, there will be plenty to keep residents and visitors entertained.

The much-awaited Dubai Shopping Festival returns with shopping deals and live entertainment, while Abu Dhabi's Liwa International Festival brings food, culture and family experiences to the forefront. December will also see a major cultural milestone with the opening of Guggenheim Abu Dhabi.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

UAE National Day 2026

UAE will celebrated the 55th Eid Al Etihad, to mark 55 years since the historic unification of the emirates on December 2, 1971. Under the theme 'Belonging in Unity', nationwide celebrations and community events are taking place across all seven emirates.

In Abu Dhabi, celebrations will take place in Khalifa City, Al Falah City and Al Shamkhah City, as well as at Majalis Abu Dhabi. In Dubai, celebrations will be held at Global Village, Dubai Festival City Mall, Burj Khalifa and City Walk.

UAE skies are set to dazzle with fireworks and drone shows, while parades and traditional performances will celebrate Emirati values of excellence and unity.

The Eid Al Etihad Team has released the full celebration schedule and locations across all seven emirates.

Dubai Shopping Festival

The 32nd edition of the festival runs from December 4 to January 17, 2027, with one of its biggest markets continuing for another week, Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE) said.

Rashed Al Majed will perform at Coca-Cola Arena on December 4, the festival's opening night. At Dubai Festival City Mall, dancers, musicians, and performers will open etisalat DSF Nights with the Hala DSF parade at Festival Bay.

The 45-day festival will feature a New Year’s Eve concert at Festival Bay and a new glow run in Hatta. Residents can watch drone shows every night at The Beach, JBR, or Bluewaters at 8pm or 10pm.

Opening of Guggenheim Abu Dhabi

Guggenheim Abu Dhabi will open its doors on December 11, 2026, further strengthening the emirate's position as a leading global capital for the arts. The museum of modern and contemporary art and will be a space for encounter and exchange, promoting a more connected and diverse global community through art.

Designed by the late Pritzker Architecture Prize Laureate Frank Gehry, the museum is located on Saadiyat Island in Abu Dhabi, a meeting point between land and sea. The building features 30 galleries connected by a central atrium and ten sculptural cones that punctuate the skyline.

Tickets went on sale in November, so that visitors can plan ahead of the December 11 opening.

Liwa International Festival

The Al Dhafra festival, starting on December 12, features high-octane sport, cultural celebrations and family entertainment set against the dramatic backdrop of Liwa’s dunes, blending sport, competition and Emirati heritage.

New Year's Eve 2027

Much like every year, UAE will welcome 2027 with spectacular New Year's Eve celebrations on December 31, with fireworks, drone displays, concerts and family entertainment planned across the country.

In Dubai, Emaar's annual Downtown celebration will feature an enhanced Burj Khalifa fireworks display, drone shows and a special performance by Cirque du Soleil, with free public viewing areas and a premium ticketed experience at Burj Park.

Ras Al Khaimah is planning an 11-hour New Year's Eve festival at Jais Festival Ground, featuring fireworks and drone displays across a 5km coastline, live music and family activities. A separate fireworks show is scheduled at the Ras Al Khaimah Corniche at 9pm.

Abu Dhabi residents can also look forward to events at the Sheikh Zayed Festival and Mother of the Nation Festival. More details on fireworks locations, road closures and transport arrangements are expected closer to the date.