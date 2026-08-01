What's new in UAE this August: Fuel prices, JLT link, back to school and more

August 2026 is bringing several changes for UAE residents, from higher fuel prices and a new electric bus service in Dubai's Jumeirah Lakes Towers. UAE residents can also enjoy discounted entry at Louvre Abu Dhabi, while they count down to the start of the new academic year.

Whether you're planning family outings or preparing to send your kids back to school, here's a look at the key developments to keep on your radar this month.

New fuel prices

Fuel prices for August were announced on the last day of July, and came into effect from Saturday. Super 98 petrol will cost Dh3.6 a litre, Special 95 petrol will cost Dh3.49 per litre, E-Plus 91 petrol prices will cost Dh3.41 per litre and diesel will be charged at Dh3.8 a litre.

Depending on the type of vehicle you drive, getting a full tank of petrol in August will cost you between Dh14.8 and Dh10.2 more than that in July.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Louvre Abu Dhabi's new summer offer

Louvre Abu Dhabi is offering UAE residents a 30 per cent discount on admission tickets as part of its summer programme, giving families more reasons to visit the museum during the holiday season.

The offer is valid from August 1 to September 30, with children continuing to enjoy free admission.

JLT bus shuttle service

Dubai is starting a new electric bus service in Jumeirah Lakes Towers for residents to travel across the neighbourhood. Called JLT Link, the service will run on two routes covering clusters from A to Z. It will connect different parts of JLT with DMCC Metro Station and Sobha Realty Metro Station.

Each journey will cost Dh3 and passengers will be able to check routes, view live bus timings, add money to their account and pay for the ride through the JLT Link app.

Back to school

Summer holidays in UAE schools will be over this month, with the 2026-2027 academic year for students starting on August 31.

The Ministry of Education has announced the school calendar for 2026-27 earlier this year, which applies to both public and private schools across the UAE.

The Ministry of Education has already released its official School Uniform Guide, detailing the approved uniforms for government school students from kindergarten to Grade 12, along with prices and authorised sales outlets across the country.

Classes will return on August 31, bringing back busier roads with families again aligniing their schedules according to school timings.

Public holiday

UAE residents may soon have a potential long weekend, with a three-day break in late August on the occasion of Prophet Muhammad's Birthday (PBUH).

According to the UAE public holidays list, the next break is expected to fall on Tuesday, August 25, corresponding to 12 Rabi Al Awwal in the Islamic calendar. However, like all other Islamic holidays, the exact date is subject to the official moon-sighting announcement.

Peak summer to end

The UAE's hottest and driest period of the year, known as 'Jamrat Al Qayth' (the peak of the summer heat), which began on July 3, will last until August 10, marking the most intense phase of summer across the UAE and the Arabian Peninsula, according to the Emirates Astronomical Society.