Each December, a festive spirit fills the air across the UAE as the country gears up to celebrate the historic unification of the seven Emirates on December 2.

What has been known until 2024 as the UAE National Day has now taken on a new and meaningful name: Eid Al Etihad, which translates to 'Festival of the Union'. Eid Al Etihad emphasises the theme of 'union' (Etihad) and celebrates the unification on December 2, 1971.

The excitement around UAE National Day, or more appropriately, Eid Al Etihad, goes far beyond just the long public holiday; it’s a full-fledged celebration of country's "identity, symbolising heritage, unity, strength, and national pride".

What's the backstory

Back in 1971, the rulers of Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Sharjah, Ajman, Umm Al Quwain, and Fujairah came together and formed the Union. Ras Al Khaimah joined in early 1972. And with that, the UAE was born, with vision of a powerhouse that is now emerging not just in the region but world wide.

Public holidays

For most residents, Eid Al Etihad means public holidays. Typically, both public and private sector employees get two days off, December 2 and 3, allowing time for staycations, road trips, or simply relaxing at home.

This year, residents will receive midweek holidays on Tuesday, December 2, and Wednesday, December 3. But why stop there? You can turn this into a week-long break by applying for annual leave on Monday, December 1, and Thursday and Friday (Dec 4, 5). With the two weekends included, you will have a 9-day holiday to wrap up the year.

Celebrations in the past three years

Authorities have announced that the preparations are now underway for the 54th Eid Al Etihad, and everyone who calls the UAE home is encouraged to begin preparing for this year’s celebrations.

In 2022, the 51st National Day was all about storytelling. The official show was held in Abu Dhabi and later aired nationwide. It was an artistic spectacle with synchronised drones, dancers floating above water, and Emirati culture on full display. The celebration also paid tribute to Sheikh Khalifa and showcase UAE's next transport marvel — the Etihad Rail.

In 2023, for the 52nd Eid Al Etihad, the theme was 'The Story of Our Union'. The celebration featured next-level tech with immersive visuals, augmented reality, AI-generated landscapes, telling the story of the UAE's growth. The fireworks were everywhere, from Dubai Festival City and Global Village to Sharjah Corniche and Yas Island in Abu Dhabi. Basically, if you looked up, there was probably something bursting and making you smile.

In 2024, 10,000 artists, camels descended in Al Ain for Eid Al Etihad celebrations. The towering peaks of Jebel Hafeet in Al Ain served as the majestic backdrop for the UAE's 53rd National Day celebration. Real camels, palm tree props, and the enchanting Thuraya constellation set the scene for a spectacular show, interweaving nature's elements with the UAE's history and traditions.

What to expect in 2025

Let's just say, the UAE doesn't do low-key celebrations.

Although the full schedule isn't out yet, we can expect more of everything, more lights, more tech, more drones and maybe even a surprise concert or two. Possibly a new thematic show streamed nationwide, similar to the previous two years. Here's what we expect to see:

Massive fireworks displays across all Emirates (Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, and Ras Al Khaimah).

Drone shows have become a must-have in recent years telling UAE's story like never before.

Free public events like parades (think Downtown Dubai, Global Village, cultural dances, and music festivals).

Discounts and offers as malls, restaurants, and hotels love to join the celebrations.

Traffic fine reduction. In 2024, motorists in four emirates of the UAE were offered a 50 per cent discount on traffic fines as part of a special UAE National Day initiative.

Free public parking for motorists. However, with Parkin taking over the most parking areas in Dubai and Parkonic in Abu Dhabi, we will be watching out for the announcements this year.

The last month of the year is a time when skyscrapers are lit up in red, green, white, and black, and families come together to reflect, rejoice, and look ahead.

Eid Al Etihad celebration is a proud reminder of where the UAE came from and where it is heading — onwards and upwards.