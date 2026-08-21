UAE takes action against insulting content: What social media posts could violate laws?

UAE's National Media Authority has taken legal action against a female resident over social media content which insulted Emirati women. Her Mu’lin, or Advertiser Permit was suspended for three months.

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This case, and another recent action over an offensive livestream, puts the UAE’s rules for public online content in focus.

What has happened?

In the latest case, the authority said content posted through the resident’s social media account breached media-content standards and undermined the standing and contribution of Emirati women. It said it would not tolerate content that offends Emirati women or conflicts with community values and the UAE’s national identity.

Earlier this month, the authority took legal action against two people over offensive content during a social media live broadcast. It said the material breached standards linked to cultural heritage, national identity and prevailing values. One person’s Mu’lin Permit was suspended for three months.

The two cases are separate. Together, they show that posts, videos and livestreams can prompt action when they cross the line.

What posts can draw action?

The National Media Authority’s standards cover far more than traditional news reports. They apply to media activities and also set the rules for advertising content produced by creators.

Posts that can draw regulatory scrutiny include content that:

Insults or denigrates people in a way that conflicts with prevailing societal values, including content targeting Emirati women.

Attacks religion, national identity or State institutions, or harms national unity and social cohesion.

Spreads hatred or discord, including sectarian, regional or tribal strife, or incites violence, terrorism or other crimes.

Shares false claims, rumours or misleading information, including forged or wrongly attributed material.

Invades privacy or shares material from someone’s private life without proper care.

Violates public morals or promotes unlawful behaviour, drugs or violence.

Uses advertising content that disregards UAE culture, identity and values.

This does not mean every critical comment will result in action. Each matter depends on its facts, context and the relevant legal process. However, the standards make clear that chasing views or engagement is not a defence for content that breaches the rules.

What is a Mu’lin Permit?

A Mu’lin Permit is issued by the National Media Authority to individuals who provide advertising or media content through social-media accounts, the internet or other digital channels. It applies whether the content is paid or unpaid.

What can authorities do?

The UAE’s Media Regulation Law allows for administrative action against violations. This can include a warning, a fine of between Dh1,000 and Dh1 million, temporary closure of a violating establishment or media institution for up to six months, or cancellation of licences, permits and approvals. For repeat violations, a fine may be doubled, up to Dh2 million.

The exact measure depends on the violation. A permit suspension is one of the regulatory tools available under the media framework.

What about online insults?

There is also a separate criminal-law provision on online insults. Article 43 of the UAE’s Cybercrimes Law covers using an information network, IT equipment or an information system to insult another person, or make an accusation that could expose them to punishment or contempt by others. It provides for imprisonment and/or a fine from Dh250,000 to Dh500,000.

Before you post, three quick checks

Before sharing a post, video, screenshot or comment, ask yourself three questions.

First, is it verified? Do not treat a forwarded message, an old video, a screenshot or an anonymous claim as fact without checking a reliable or official source. Second, does it expose someone’s private life or make an unsupported accusation? Privacy and false attribution are both covered by the standards. Third, could it offend community values, national identity or public morals, or fuel hate and division? If the answer is yes, do not post or share it.

In the UAE, the rules can apply to posts, livestreams, advertising content and online comments. Recent actions show that content which authorities say harms dignity, community values, cultural heritage or national identity can trigger regulatory steps including the suspension of a creator’s permit.