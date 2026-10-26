Dubai Run, 2 new Etihad Rail stations: 8 things residents can expect in November

Autumn is setting in across the UAE, with temperatures continuing to drop and cooler weather giving residents more chances to enjoy the outdoors. As the weather becomes more pleasant, more attractions are also opening their doors to welcome visitors, offering additional ways to make the most of the season.

From new Etihad Rail stations and revised speed limits to a 30-day fitness challenge to promote a healthy lifestyle in Dubai, November is set to bring a range of changes for UAE residents. Here's a look at the key changes, events and initiatives residents can look forward to across the UAE next month:

1. Slow down on these Dubai roads

Starting November 1, motorists who use 5 Dubai roads will need to pay more attention to their speed as limits will change. The maximum speed will increase on three roads and decrease on two, with the changes applying in both directions.

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Speed limits reduced:

Al Rebat Street: From 100 to 90 km/h, between Marrakech Street and Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road.

Sheikh Sabah Al Ahmad Al Jaber Al Sabah Street: From 80 to 70 km/h, between 2nd December Street and Khalid bin Al Waleed Street.

Speed limits increased:

Al Asayel Street: From 60 to 80 km/h, between Oud Maitha Street and Al Meydan Street.

Al Mustaqbal Street: From 60 to 70 km/h, between Sheikh Rashid Street and Al Meydan Street.

Latifa bint Hamdan Street: From 60 to 70 km/h, between Sheikh Zayed Road and Al Khail Road.

2. Run, Dubai residents, Run!

A month of fitness and community activities awaits Dubai residents, as the annual Dubai Fitness Challenge (DFC) is set to run from October 31 to November 29.

The 10th edition will kick off with Dubai Ride on November 1, giving cyclists the opportunity to take part in one of the city’s biggest community cycling events. This will be followed by the Dubai Stand-Up Paddle, which will take place at Hatta Dam on November 7 and 8.

The flagship event Dubai Run is scheduled for November 22, when participants will take to the streets of Dubai for a community running event. The month-long challenge will conclude with Dubai Yoga on November 29, bringing participants together for a large-scale yoga session.

3. New Etihad Rail stations

Next month will bring even better inter-emirate connectivitiy to UAE residents and visitors as not one but two new Etihad Rail stations will open.

Zayed City and Liwa stations, both in Al Dhafra region, will welcome passengers starting November 30.

The opening of the two stations was brought up by one month, as per a decision by the Ruler's Representative in the Al Dhafra Region, Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, to coincide with the start of the Al Dhafra festival season.

Other Al Dhafra stations will open on December 20.

4. St. Regis Dubai, The Palm to reopen

One of Dubai Palm Jumeirah's most well-recognised hotels will reopen on November 1 after closing for a major refurbishment in mid-April. The St. Regis Dubai, The Palm had closed off guest rooms, spas and other key services since April 12, one operator told Khaleej Times earlier this year, but the luxury hotel is gearing up to welcome visitors once again.

According to the hotel, St. Regis Bar has been reimagined and is at the heart of the reopening.

5. Ciprofloxacin ban

A ban on the use of ciprofloxacin for veterinary purposes will go into effect from November 1. The decision was taken to combat antimicrobial resistance and preserve the effectiveness of treatments used in human medicine.

The ban follows the classification of this group of antibiotics, the fluoroquinolone group, as Critically Important Antimicrobials (CIAs) for human medicine because of their role in treating certain bacterial infections. Inappropriate use in animals could lead to bacterial resistance, potentially reducing the effectiveness of available treatments and posing a public health challenge.

It covers veterinary medicinal products and raw materials containing ciprofloxacin. It affects nine veterinary products, including eight imported products and one locally registered product.

Pet owners should check the ingredients of veterinary medicines carefully and consult a veterinarian if they have any concerns.

6. New camping season at Al Ruwayyah

UAE nationals who are waiting eagerly for a cool night at the desert away from city lights can now book winter camping spots at Dubai’s Al Ruwayyah, with the destination expanding to accommodate 600 camps for the 2026–2027 season, which will run from November 1, to April 30, 2027.

Camping capacity has increased by approximately 120 per cent compared with previous seasons.

Among the additions are 50 dedicated caravan plots, introduced for the first time, and 10 fully equipped camps available for daily rental, offering an option for those who want a camping experience without setting up their own facilities.

Read this Khaleej Times report to learn more about how to book and what is new this year.

7. Ready to Bungee?

A world-class experience is coming to Abu Dhabi's Yas Bay, sarting November 1, as Bungee is set to to open, giving residents and visitors a 50-metre plunge above the waters of Yas Bay Waterfront.

The attraction combines a controlled free-fall with unobstructed views over the waterfront, available to guests from Dh299.

Bungee at Yas Bay will run from November 1 to December 3, before returning for a second season from January 10 to February 28, 2027. Bookings are open at abu-dhabi.platinumlist.net.

8. MOTN returns

Abu Dhabi's beloved winter festival will be back, and bigger than ever, as The Mother of the Nation (MOTN) Festival will mark its 10th anniversary this season, running from November 28 to January 3, 2027.

Named in honour of Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, the event promises more than five weeks of family entertainment spread across three regions of the emirate.

Organised by the Department of Culture and Tourism (DCT Abu Dhabi) and delivered by Brag, the 2026 edition, dubbed World of Wonder, introduces three new themed zones in Abu Dhabi City, alongside new rides, gaming activations and live entertainment.