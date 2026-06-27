From major transport milestones to business reforms and seasonal events, July is set to bring a host of changes and new developments for UAE residents.

Several announcements made by authorities will be taking effect this month, including longer paid parking hours in Sharjah, summer break in schools and the introduction of Etihad Rail's first passenger service. Indian expats will also see updates to passport services.

Here's a roundup of the biggest changes and events in the UAE this July.

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1. Summer break in UAE schools

UAE schools will begin their summer break on July 3, after the 2025-2026 academic year ends, according to the Ministry of Education's calendar.

Private schools in Dubai will begin their summer break on July 6, 2026, marking the beginning of a long holiday period for students across the emirate, according to the Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA).

The new school year will officially begin on August 31, 2026, giving students an almost two-month break before the new academic session.

2. Sharjah extends paid parking timings

Sharjah Municipality has announced an extension of operating hours for its public parking services across the emirate. Effective July 1, all paid parking zones in Sharjah city, Kalba, Khorfakkan, and Al Dhaid will charge fees until midnight.

The new rule unifies the timings for all paid parking areas by extending hours for zones with yellow signs to match those with blue signs. Previously, yellow sign zones had shorter paid hours.

3. Etihad Rail first passenger service to begin

History is about to unfold as the much-awaited Etihad Rail passenger service begins on June 30, connecting Abu Dhabi and Fujairah in the introductory phase.

Sheikh Khaled inaugurated the Abu Dhabi station on June 23. The passenger rail network will be formally launched on September 30, 2026.

The preliminary operation of passenger train services will begin between Abu Dhabi and Fujairah, with a journey time of 1 hour and 45 minutes. UAE residents rushed to book their seats soon after the announcement, with tickets selling out fast for the first two days.

Dubai and Al Dhaid stations will be opened on September 30, 2026, in addition to the Al Dhafra region stations starting from December 30, 2026. The passenger train will complete its route at Sharjah station on March 30, 2027.

4. Dubai Summer Surprises returns

Dubai Summer Surprises (DSS) is back with citywide sales, concerts, family attractions, restaurant offers and hotel deals across the emirate.

The 60-day summer festival, which runs from July 2 to August 30, offers the biggest-ever prize line-up this year, featuring 12 apartments worth more than Dh50 million, cars, gold and hundreds of thousands of dirhams in cash.

DSS will give away 35 cars through different raffle campaigns, while jewellery shoppers can compete for a total of 3kg of gold. Another promotion will see one lucky winner take home Dh500,000 in cash along with a new car.

Food lovers can enjoy Summer Restaurant Week, featuring special menus at more than 60 restaurants, while over 700 outlets are expected to take part in the popular Dh10 Dish campaign during August.

5. UAE e-invoicing system

The pilot phase of UAE's e-invoicing system will begin on July 1, followed by a phased mandatory rollout, starting with businesses generating over Dh50 million in annual revenue.

A final phase, expected by late 2027, will cover business-to-government transactions, with full implementation across all segments projected from January 2028.

It is a major step towards a fully digital tax system, aimed at improving transparency, streamlining reporting, and strengthening compliance across sectors.

6. New passport, consular services provider for Indian expats

The Indian Embassy in the UAE announced that Alhind Tours and Travels LLC will become the sole outsourced service provider for passport, visa, and consular applications across the country from July 1.

The group plans to launch 16 dedicated centres across all seven emirates, including major hubs in Abu Dhabi, Dubai, and Fujairah.

The transition will affect consular services for more than 3.5 million Indian expatriates in the UAE. Current service providers, BLS International Services Ltd. and SGIVS Global, will continue to operate until June 30.