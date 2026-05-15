What is Sphere Abu Dhabi? Las Vegas-style immersive venue coming to Yas Island

Imagine walking into a giant glowing sphere on Yas Island, where the walls, sound and even the air around you become part of the show. That is the idea behind Sphere Abu Dhabi, the $1.7-billion immersive entertainment landmark that will be built between Yas Mall and SeaWorld Abu Dhabi, marking the first Sphere venue outside the United States.

Even before visitors step inside, the venue is expected to become a spectacle in its own right. Its exterior, known as the Exosphere, will be a spherical LED screen wrapped around the building, turning the venue into a vast digital canvas visible across Yas Island. Plans include displaying Emirati artists’ work on the Exosphere, bringing local culture and creativity to one of the most recognisable entertainment façades in the world.

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The Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi said construction is expected to be completed by the end of 2029.

Sphere Abu Dhabi will be the first Sphere venue outside the United States and only the second in the world.

So what exactly is Sphere?

At its simplest, Sphere is a spherical entertainment venue built around immersive technology. Its exterior is an LED display known as the Exosphere, while the inside is designed to surround audiences with giant visuals, advanced sound and sensory effects.

How big is the Las Vegas Sphere?

Sphere’s official website says the Las Vegas Exosphere features 580,000 square feet of LEDs, while the interior includes a 160,000-square-foot LED media plane and 17,385 seats inside the Bowl. The company describes the venue as using a curved LED canvas to create ultra-wide imagery and a fully immersive visual environment.

The Las Vegas venue also uses Sphere Immersive Sound, which Sphere says uses 3D audio beam-forming and wave field synthesis to deliver targeted, clear and uniform audio to every seat. Its official material says the system can direct audio to specific locations, allowing different listeners to hear different content, such as languages or instruments.

The experience is not limited to sight and sound. Sphere’s own description of its Las Vegas programming says productions can use haptic seats, deep vibrations, cool breezes and scent effects to make audiences feel part of the story rather than simply watch it.

Will Sphere Abu Dhabi be as big as the Las Vegas venue?

DCT’s official tourism platform says the Abu Dhabi venue will echo the scale of the 20,000-capacity Las Vegas Sphere and offer events, concerts and shows in a “revolutionary setting”.

According to the announcement, Sphere Abu Dhabi will have a capacity of up to 20,000, depending on the configuration for a given event.

What kind of events will Sphere Abu Dhabi host?

In Abu Dhabi, the venue will host three main categories of events: Sphere Experiences, concert residencies, and marquee and brand events. According to the announcement, Sphere Experiences are proprietary immersive productions that use multi-sensory storytelling. The venue will also be able to host events ranging from combat sports and conferences to product launches.

The Abu Dhabi programming is expected to include immersive experiences similar to those in Las Vegas, along with new Sphere Experiences that convey Emirati culture and heritage. Emirati artists’ work will also be displayed on the Exosphere, the spherical LED screen forming the venue’s exterior.

Concerts at Sphere Abu Dhabi are expected to feature local and Arabic artists, as well as global stars.

Why is the Yas Island location important?

The location is significant. The venue will rise between Yas Mall and SeaWorld Abu Dhabi, close to Yas Island’s theme parks, attractions and hospitality infrastructure. It will also be a short drive from Zayed International Airport.

The announcement said Sphere Abu Dhabi will reinforce Yas Island as a global events destination, not only through events held at the venue, but also by providing an exceptional backdrop broadcast worldwide during the annual Formula 1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

What infrastructure work will support the project?

DCT Abu Dhabi will work with entities including the Department of Municipalities and Transport and its Integrated Transport Centre, the Department of Energy, Taqa, Etihad Rail and Aldar to coordinate the wider master plan around the venue.

This will include road enhancements, site access and site-wide infrastructure.