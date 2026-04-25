AC cabins, meeting rooms, cafe: What Dubai's first park workspace will look like

Dubai’s new ‘work from park’ initiative is designed for year-round use with air-conditioned cabins, meeting rooms and a cafe. The workspace will feature four prefabricated air-conditioned cabins arranged around a central amphitheatre-style seating area. Each cabin has a mezzanine floor that can be used for events.

The space, developed by Dubai Municipality in collaboration with Letswork and Amana Group, will be launched at Al Barsha Lake Park shortly and allow Dubai residents to trade their home offices for a park setting.

Omar AlMheiri, co-founder of Letswork said the initiative has already received high interest. “A lot of people are excited,” he said. “We picked Barsha because of the dense population — all the way from Nshama to Arabian Ranches down to Barsha South. There are a lot of our members who have been in Dubai for a long time and want access to places like this. For them, working from a park is cool because we don’t have anything like it right now.”

Connected to outdoor, but comfortable

According to Omar, the design keeps users connected to the outdoors while providing full comfort. “We found an area in the park that is easily accessible by the parking, and also has a good view,” he said. “The pond is right there. It feels like you’re sitting in the park.”

He added that the cabins are built with large glass panels to blend with the surroundings, to give users a full view of the park.

The space is divided into two main areas. One is a shared workspace with background music and a lively atmosphere. The other is quieter, with private offices that can be rented by the day. Two meeting rooms are also available, which can be combined into one larger space. A coffee shop will operate on-site to manage food and drinks.

Mohannad El Omari, Work From Park Project Manager at Amana Group, said the structures are built to withstand Dubai’s climate. “The structures are designed as permanent, future-proof installations rather than temporary units,” he said. “The idea is to create a space that still feels connected to the park, while offering the comfort of a fully temperature-controlled indoor environment.”

The cabins are fully air-conditioned, making them usable throughout the summer months. Outdoor seating on the roof will be available when the weather permits.

How to access and book

The workspace will be private, requiring membership or a day pass to enter. Users can tap in using the Letswork app or a physical card.

“We want to make it as easy as just tapping to access the space,” Omar said. “Anyone who just walks by and says, ‘Oh, this looks cool, I might want to work from here’ can actually just tap in and access the space as easily as possible.”

Pricing is still being finalised but will be similar to other co-working spaces in the area.

Built to scale

Mohannad said the modular construction method allows the concept to be replicated across other parks.

“Scalability is modularity’s best friend,” he said. “Because the structures are developed through a platform, they can be replicated across different locations with a consistent level of quality, while still being adapted to suit each site.”

Omar also confirmed that Dubai Municipality has earmarked several other locations for future work-from-park sites. “This is just the start,” he said. “Remote and hybrid work has now become a norm than an exception. Even government offices allow for 22 days of remote working. So there is a lot of demand for hybrid workspaces. We are also excited for it.”