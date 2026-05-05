What Dubai’s emergency alert guide means as UAE residents receive fresh alerts on May 4

[Editor's Note: Follow the Khaleej Times live blog for the latest regional developments with the US-Israel-Iran ceasefire now in effect.]

Following recent emergency alerts issued across the UAE—after Iranian missiles were once again detected yesterday, nearly a month after the April 8 ceasefire in the US–Israel–Iran conflict—residents and visitors are being reminded to stay informed and prepared.

The alerts, which appeared on Monday evening on UAE residents' phones, has prompted renewed attention to how the public should respond in case of emergency instructions in the future.

These alerts are part of precautionary safety measures linked to ongoing regional developments.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels

Notably, the Government of Dubai Media Office had previously released a comprehensive safety guide explaining how to respond when an official alert is received.

The guidance is designed to reduce confusion, ensure consistency in public response, and support calm behaviour during any potential emergency situation.

If you are indoors

If an alert is received while inside a building such as a home, office, or public space, the guidance recommends moving away from exposed areas. People are advised to stay clear of windows, balconies, and exterior-facing walls.

Instead, individuals should move to an interior room or central part of the building that offers more protection. The guide also advises listening carefully for announcements from building management, security teams, or official instructions.

Elevators should not be used unless explicitly instructed, as stairwells are generally considered safer in such situations. People are also encouraged to avoid glass structures or partitions, which may pose a risk depending on the nature of the emergency.

If you are outdoors or in transit

If a notification is received while outside, the immediate recommendation is to seek shelter in the nearest safe indoor location as quickly as possible. Those driving should pull over safely, park their vehicle, exit, and move to a secure area nearby.

The guidance further advises avoiding open spaces and areas close to glass facades, external walls, balconies, or any exposed structures.

After the alert

Once in a safe location, residents are instructed to remain there until an official “all-clear” message is issued by the Ministry of Interior. Only after receiving confirmation should normal movement and daily activities resume.

Authorities have also emphasised the importance of relying solely on verified official channels for information. The Dubai Media Office has time and again urged the public not to circulate unverified messages, images, audio clips, or videos, noting that misinformation can lead to unnecessary confusion or concern.

The updated guidance forms part of wider efforts to strengthen public awareness and ensure that residents across the UAE are well-prepared to respond appropriately to any future emergency alerts.

Available in seven languages

This guide has been made available in seven languages — English, Arabic, Russian, Tagalog, Mandarin, Hindi and Urdu — reflecting Dubai’s diverse population of residents and visitors.

Authorities have also reiterated that Dubai remains safe, fully operational, and stable, and that the alerts are preventive in nature, aimed at ensuring preparedness rather than signalling immediate danger.

Officials have urged the public not to panic when receiving an official Ministry of Interior (MOI) alert. Instead, residents are advised to remain calm and follow clear, situation-based instructions depending on whether they are indoors, outdoors, or driving at the time.