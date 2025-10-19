4 luxury villas, 60 Rolls Royce cars: What Dh100 million could get you in UAE

The Dh100-million jackpot winner announced on Saturday is monumental by regional standards – placing the UAE winner among the world’s major lottery millionaires and marking one of the largest single prizes ever offered in the Middle East.

To put that in perspective, it could buy around six luxury villas in Dubai Hills, or about four beachfront homes on Palm Jumeirah. The winner could also drive away in nearly 60 Rolls-Royce Cullinans and still have cash left to spare.

Owning a piece of Dubai

Owning property in Dubai remains one of the most sought-after ways to preserve wealth and Dh100 million can give you a prime slice of the city’s real estate market.

Khaleej Times property data shows that villas on Palm Jumeirah start at about Dh25 million and can exceed Dh160 million for record sales. With such a jackpot, the winner could easily purchase four villas worth Dh25 million each, or one ultra-prime mansion facing the sea and still have funds left for other luxuries.

Homes in Palm Jebel Ali

Prices for homes in Dubai’s newly revived mega-project Palm Jebel Ali, start from Dh18 million, roughly half the price of comparable villas on Palm Jumeirah. With Dh100 million, the winner could own five or six high-end beachfront homes here.

Average villa prices hover around Dh12–15 million, meaning the winner could buy 7 to 8 golf-course villas in one of Dubai’s most family-friendly communities.

Gold

According to the daily gold-rate update at the time of writing this report, 24-carat gold in Dubai is priced at about Dh512 per gram. If the winner invested the full amount in bullion, they could buy nearly 195kg of pure gold, which is about the weight of three people. For UAE residents, gold remains one of the safest and most liquid forms of wealth.

Yacht

Owning a yacht is another symbol of success in Dubai. According to yachtrentaluae.ae, a large 50- to 80-foot vessel costs roughly Dh20 million, while maintenance, fuel, crew, and marina parking add up to around Dh2.5 million per year. If the winner spends Dh20 million on a yacht and keeps the remaining Dh80 million, they could enjoy it comfortably for about 30 to 35 years. Choosing a larger Dh40-million vessel would still allow them to maintain it for about 15 to 20 years, provided annual expenses remain within range.

Private jet

When it comes to air travel, Air Charter Middle East estimates that a mid-size private jet costs between Dh50 million and Dh90 million. Operating one isn’t cheap and yearly expenses for crew, maintenance, and hangar fees can average Dh2 to 4 million. If the winner bought a Dh60 million jet, allocating the remaining Dh40 million for upkeep would be enough to fly privately for roughly 16 years.

Watches

For those who prefer to wear their wealth, luxury timepieces are another tempting option. Prices for the Patek Philippe Nautilus start around Dh550,000, while rarer editions reach Dh2.3 million. The Dh100 million prize could buy about 180 mid-range Pateks or 40 ultra-exclusive ones.

The Rolex Submariner or Daytona models retail between Dh50,000 and Dh150,000 in Dubai boutiques, meaning the winner could buy 2,000 standard Rolexes or about 660 premium ones.

Luxury cars

Luxury cars remain a natural choice for any millionaire. A Rolls-Royce Cullinan SUV starts around Dh1.7 million, while the Phantom costs roughly Dh2 million, according to YallaMotor.com.

With Dh100 million, the winner could buy about 60 Cullinans or 50 Phantoms.

Even after buying a Dh25-million villa on Palm Jumeirah, two Rolls-Royce cars, 50kg of gold, three Rolex watches, and a Dh20-million yacht, the Dh100-million winner would still have close to Dh25 million left which is enough to start a Dh5-million business and enjoy a millionaire lifestyle for at least six years.