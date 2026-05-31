'UAE welcomes return': Hajj pilgrims arriving back in Dubai get gifts, flowers

'The return of pilgrims to their homeland is an occasion that carries profound spirituality and humanitarian meanings,' a top official at GDRFA Dubai said

  • PUBLISHED: Sun 31 May 2026, 7:48 PM
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Dubai Airports welcomed returning Hajj pilgrims arriving home with a special passport stamp bearing the slogan 'the UAE welcomes the return of pilgrims'.

The pilgrims were also welcomed by the GDRFA Dubai team, alongside a group of children who presented flowers and commemorative gifts, in a heartfelt initiative that embodied the values of hospitality, appreciation, and warm reception, while enhancing the arrival experience from the very first moments of their return home.

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Major General Talal Ahmed Al Shangiti, Assistant Director General for Air Port Affairs at GDRFA Dubai, said, “The return of pilgrims to their homeland is an occasion that carries profound spirituality and humanitarian meanings. At GDRFA Dubai, we were keen for their reception to embody the UAE’s authentic values of hospitality and appreciation, while also reflecting Dubai’s image as a global city that delivers its services with a human-centred approach and the highest standards of professionalism.”

Dubai Airports witnessed comprehensive readiness to receive returning pilgrims through qualified teams, dedicated lanes, and flexible procedures that contributed to accelerating entry processes, in coordination with strategic partners across the aviation and border sectors, ensuring a safe, smooth, and comfortable travel experience.

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