UAE welcomes Pakistan-Afghanistan ceasefire, lauds Qatari, Turkish efforts

The agreement, announced after talks in Doha, included the establishment of mechanisms to consolidate peace and stability between the two countries

Published: Tue 21 Oct 2025, 9:57 PM

The UAE has welcomed the agreement on an immediate ceasefire between Pakistan and Afghanistan, following a week of fierce border clashes, the worst violence between the South Asian neighbours since the Taliban seized power in Kabul in 2021.

The agreement, announced on October 19 after talks in Doha, included the establishment of mechanisms to consolidate peace and stability between the two countries, in a move that the UAE also comended.

The ground fighting between the one-time allies and Pakistani airstrikes across their contested 2,600-km (1,600-mile) frontier earlier this month were triggered after Islamabad demanded that Kabul rein in militants who had stepped up attacks in Pakistan, saying they operated from havens in Afghanistan.

The Taliban denies giving haven to militants to attack Pakistan and accuses the Pakistani military of spreading misinformation about Afghanistan and sheltering Islamic State-linked militants to undermine its stability and sovereignty. Islamabad denies the accusations.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs praised the diplomatic efforts and initiatives undertaken by Qatar and Turkey to create a conducive atmosphere for constructive dialogue and facilitate understanding between the two sides.

The Ministry reaffirmed "the UAE’s support for all efforts that contribute to strengthening security and stability in the region and fulfilling the aspirations of the peoples of Pakistan and Afghanistan for peace and development".

(With inputs from Reuters)