UAE welcomes Iran-US talks in Oman, hopes they yield positive results

The UAE welcomed on Saturday holding talks between the US and Iran in Oman, expressing its hopes that they would yield positive results that would contribute to strengthening the de-escalation and the foundations of security and stability in the region.

In a statement, the UAE's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (Mofa) appreciated Oman's efforts to create appropriate conditions for dialogue by hosting these talks "in a step that reflects the constructive role it plays in supporting paths of understanding and dialogue at the regional and international levels".

The UAE further reiterated its belief that enhancing dialogue, reducing escalation, adhering to international laws, and respecting the sovereignty of states represent the best foundations for addressing current crises, stressing its firm approach based on resolving differences through diplomatic means.

'Good start'

Following the high-stakes talks, Iran's top diplomat said that they were off to a “good start” and set to continue, in remarks that could help allay concern that failure to reach a deal might nudge the Middle East closer to war.

But Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi said after the talks in the Omani capital Muscat, which involved him, US special envoy Steve Witkoff and US President Donald Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner, that "any dialogue requires refraining from threats and pressure. (Tehran) only discusses its nuclear issue ... We do not discuss any other issue with the US."

While both sides have indicated readiness to revive diplomacy over Tehran's long-running nuclear dispute with the West, Washington wanted to expand the talks to cover Iran's ballistic missiles, support for armed groups around the region and "treatment of their own people", US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said.