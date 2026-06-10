Wegovy weight-loss pill available in UAE pharmacies; how much it will cost

The Wegovy weight-loss pill is now available in pharmacies across the UAE, with prices starting from Dh779. The rollout comes weeks after the UAE became the first country outside the US to receive the oral version of the obesity treatment, giving eligible patients a needle-free option for chronic weight management.

The once-daily pill has been developed by Novo Nordisk and is designed for adults living with obesity or those who are overweight and have weight-related health conditions. It offers an alternative to injectable weight-loss medications and is intended to be used alongside a healthy diet and increased physical activity.

"We are pleased that the Wegovy pill is now available throughout the UAE. This launch is an important step in our ambition to expand access to innovative obesity care and broaden treatment options for people living with obesity in the UAE," said Venkat Kalyan, general manager, Novo Nordisk Gulf.

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The medication is available in multiple dosage strengths to meet different patient needs, with prices starting from Dh779. Patients are advised to consult healthcare professionals before starting treatment to determine whether the medication is suitable for them.

Earlier this month, Novo Nordisk announced that the UAE had become the first market outside the United States to receive oral semaglutide, reflecting the country's advanced healthcare ecosystem and growing demand for obesity treatment.

Healthcare providers are already reporting strong interest in the new treatment. Digital health platform DarDoc said it has recorded hundreds of patients on its waiting list since dispensing began.

The company also said it is currently issuing a prescription approximately every 17 minutes, highlighting growing demand for medically supervised weight-management treatments.

"The response we have seen since launching oral semaglutide has been extraordinary," said Samer Masri, cofounder and CEO of DarDoc. "We are currently dispensing a prescription approximately every 17 minutes."