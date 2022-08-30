Wedding rings, passports: Here's what UAE passengers have left behind in their Uber rides

The teams managed to locate them within a few minutes
Ride-sharing company Uber has revealed a list of the most surprising and popular items left behind by passengers over the past year. The list also includes crazy items like wedding rings forgotten by riders.
Uber published its 2022 Lost & Found Index wrapping up what was probably the busiest summer of travel ever.
Each year, the Uber Lost & Found Index provides a snapshot of riders’ most commonly forgotten and most unique lost items. The company also highlight which times of day and days of the week riders forget items most, and tips on how to get back any lost items.
Phones, keys and wallets topped the list of the most commonly forgotten items. But riders aren’t just leaving the usuals behind – they’re forgetting everything from their own wedding rings to important work reports to helmets - and that’s just to name a few.
The full results are below - take a look, they may surprise you!
1. Phone
2. Glasses
3. Wallet
4. Bag/Backpack
5. Headphones/Earphones
6. Keys
7. Clothing Item
8. Purse/Handbag
9. Hat/Cap
10. Passport
1. 2021-11-04 (Thu)
2. 2021-01-02 (Sat)
3. 2021-10-31 (Sun)
4. 2021-10-30 (Sat)
5. 2021-10-29 (Fri)
1. 03:00 PM
2. 08:00 AM
3. 02:00 PM
4. 04:00 PM
1. Friday
2. Saturday
3. Thursday
4. Sunday
5. Wednesday
6. Tuesday
7. Monday
— 6,777
— Wedding Ring
If you’re one of those people who left something behind, the best way to retrieve a lost item is to call the driver - but if you leave your phone itself, you can login to your account on a computer. Here’s what to do:
1. Tap “Your Trips” and select the trip where you left something
2. Scroll down and tap “Find lost item”
3. Tap “Contact driver about a lost item”
4. Scroll down and enter the phone number you would like to be contacted at. Tap submit.
5. Your phone will ring and connect you directly with your driver’s mobile number.
6. If your driver picks up and confirms that your item has been found, coordinate a mutually convenient time and place to meet for its return to you.
7. If your driver doesn’t pick up, leave a detailed voicemail describing your item and the best way to contact you.
And if you lost your personal phone and are unable to sign into the app you can be connected to support via webchat.
ALSO READ:
The teams managed to locate them within a few minutes
46-year old Dharmajan Patteri aims to run a marathon even when he is 80
The challenging journey took six days to complete
The decline has been attributed to measures taken by the UAE government to curb health problems
The plans coincide with the beginning of the new academic year and will last for three months
A high-level UAE delegation head by Sheikha Latifa attended the 2022 edition in Prague
73 people shared the second prize of Dh1,000,000
The police has taken this initiative to improve residents' quality of life