Wedding rings, passports: Here's what UAE passengers have left behind in their Uber rides

Friday tops the list of most forgetful days in 2022 Uber Lost & Found Index

by A Staff Reporter Published: Tue 30 Aug 2022, 3:05 PM

Ride-sharing company Uber has revealed a list of the most surprising and popular items left behind by passengers over the past year. The list also includes crazy items like wedding rings forgotten by riders.

Uber published its 2022 Lost & Found Index wrapping up what was probably the busiest summer of travel ever.

Each year, the Uber Lost & Found Index provides a snapshot of riders’ most commonly forgotten and most unique lost items. The company also highlight which times of day and days of the week riders forget items most, and tips on how to get back any lost items.

Phones, keys and wallets topped the list of the most commonly forgotten items. But riders aren’t just leaving the usuals behind – they’re forgetting everything from their own wedding rings to important work reports to helmets - and that’s just to name a few.

The full results are below - take a look, they may surprise you!

10 most commonly forgotten items

1. Phone

2. Glasses

3. Wallet

4. Bag/Backpack

5. Headphones/Earphones

6. Keys

7. Clothing Item

8. Purse/Handbag

9. Hat/Cap

10. Passport

Most forgetful dates

1. 2021-11-04 (Thu)

2. 2021-01-02 (Sat)

3. 2021-10-31 (Sun)

4. 2021-10-30 (Sat)

5. 2021-10-29 (Fri)

Most forgetful times of day

1. 03:00 PM

2. 08:00 AM

3. 02:00 PM

4. 04:00 PM

Most forgetful days of the week

1. Friday

2. Saturday

3. Thursday

4. Sunday

5. Wednesday

6. Tuesday

7. Monday

Total forgotten Items

— 6,777

Craziest Items

— Wedding Ring

If you’re one of those people who left something behind, the best way to retrieve a lost item is to call the driver - but if you leave your phone itself, you can login to your account on a computer. Here’s what to do:

1. Tap “Your Trips” and select the trip where you left something

2. Scroll down and tap “Find lost item”

3. Tap “Contact driver about a lost item”

4. Scroll down and enter the phone number you would like to be contacted at. Tap submit.

5. Your phone will ring and connect you directly with your driver’s mobile number.

6. If your driver picks up and confirms that your item has been found, coordinate a mutually convenient time and place to meet for its return to you.

7. If your driver doesn’t pick up, leave a detailed voicemail describing your item and the best way to contact you.

And if you lost your personal phone and are unable to sign into the app you can be connected to support via webchat.

ALSO READ: