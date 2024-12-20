Weather tomorrow: UAE to see rains in some areas; light to moderate winds expected

Some residents in the UAE can expect light rains on Saturday, December 21, according to National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).

The weather department noted that light rainfall is possible over the islands, as well as in some northern and eastern areas, particularly by Saturday night and into Sunday morning.

While it may rain in some areas on Saturday, most residents in the country can expect fair to partly cloudy conditions, with periods of increased cloud cover throughout the day.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Along with the changing skies, light to moderate winds are forecast to blow across the country, freshening at times, especially over the sea. Winds will generally blow at speeds of 10-20 kmph, but may pick up, reaching up to 35kmph, coming from the northwesterly to southeasterly directions.