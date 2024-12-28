Weather tomorrow: UAE to see fair to partly cloudy conditions; humidity to rise at night

UAE residents can look forward to a fair day on Sunday, December 28, with partly cloudy conditions, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).

While the country experiences cooler winter temperatures, with lows dipping to 7ºC in some areas, the weather department noted that it will be humid by Sunday night and Monday morning over some internal and coastal areas.

The met noted that this increase in humidity may lead to fog or mist formation over some internal and coastal areas.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Light to moderate northwesterly winds, freshening at times, will blow across the country with speeds of 10-25kmph. The winds may pick up and reach up to 35kmph.