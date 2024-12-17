Weather tomorrow: UAE to see fair to partly cloudy conditions

Residents in the UAE on Wednesday, December 18, can expect a fair to generally partly cloudy day, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).

The weather department that it will get cloudy over some northern and eastern areas due to the appearance of low clouds.

Humid conditions are expected on Wednesday night, continuing into Thursday morning over some internal areas.

Light to moderate northwesterly to southwesterly winds are forecast to blow across the country on Wednesday, freshening at times, with speeds of 10-25kmp reaching up to 40 kmph.

The sea conditions will be rough in the Arabian Gulf, while the Oman Sea will be slight to moderate.