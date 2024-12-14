Weather tomorrow: UAE likely to witness rain in some areas; temperatures to dip further

Image used for illustrative purpose. Photo: KT file

As residents enjoy another another weekend and a spell of cool temperatures, there is more good news with temperatures set to decrease on Sunday, December 15.

It is going to be partly cloudy and cloudy at times with a probability of rainfall over some northern and eastern areas, according to the forecast by the National Centre of Metreology (NCM).

Rain may be likely in some areas on Sunday but humid conditions are expected by night and will continue over to Monday morning.

There will be moderate to fresh northwesterly winds, and strong at times over the sea, causing blowing dust and sand inland with a speed of 15–30 reaching 50kmph.

The sea will be rough to very rough at times in the Arabian Gulf and moderate to rough at times in Oman Sea.

According to the forecast by the met department, Dubai will be a pleasant 25 °C with a low of 18 °C on Sunday night.