  • search in Khaleej Times
close button

Mon, Sep 22, 2025 | Rabi al-Thani 1, 1447 | Fajr 04:50 | DXB weather-sun.svg35.2°C

UAE weather tomorrow: Temperatures to dip; fair to partly cloudy day ahead

Light to moderate winds will prevail, causing dust to blow

Published: Mon 22 Sept 2025, 6:06 PM

Top Stories

UAE visa ban on Bangladeshis? Ambassador clarifies reports on social media

UAE visa ban on Bangladeshis? Ambassador clarifies reports on social media

Gold prices in Dubai at record high again; will 24K hit Dh450 per gram today?

Gold prices in Dubai at record high again; will 24K hit Dh450 per gram today?

UAE: 7-year-old survives severe burns after social media stunt goes wrong

UAE: 7-year-old survives severe burns after social media stunt goes wrong

UAE residents can expect a gradual dip in temperatures on September 23. The skies will be fair to partly cloudy.

It will be humid by night and Wednesday morning over some coastal and internal areas with a probability of fog or mist formation.

Recommended For You

thumb-image

Riding Safe, Riding Smart: Honda Champions UAE’s First Motorcycle Safety Programme for Delivery Riders

thumb-image

Asia Cup: India vs Pakistan is not a rivalry anymore, says Surya after easy win

thumb-image

UAE: 2 men jailed for life, face deportation for drug smuggling

thumb-image

Guardiola suffered over defensive plan as Arsenal hold Man City

thumb-image

Dublin Airport re-opens Terminal 2 after closure following security alert

 

Light to moderate winds will blow in a southwesterly to northwesterly direction. These will freshen at times causing blowing dust, with a speed of 10 – 25kmph, reaching 40kmph.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Temperatures are expected to reach up to 38°C in Abu Dhabi, and 37°C in Dubai.

The sea will be slight to moderate, becoming rough by evening in the Arabian Gulf and slight in Oman Sea.

The country is in a period of transition to winter, as September 6 was the first day of the Safriya season, which marked the beginning of autumn.