UAE weather tomorrow: Temperatures to dip; fair to partly cloudy day ahead

UAE residents can expect a gradual dip in temperatures on September 23. The skies will be fair to partly cloudy.

It will be humid by night and Wednesday morning over some coastal and internal areas with a probability of fog or mist formation.

Light to moderate winds will blow in a southwesterly to northwesterly direction. These will freshen at times causing blowing dust, with a speed of 10 – 25kmph, reaching 40kmph.

Temperatures are expected to reach up to 38°C in Abu Dhabi, and 37°C in Dubai.

The sea will be slight to moderate, becoming rough by evening in the Arabian Gulf and slight in Oman Sea.

The country is in a period of transition to winter, as September 6 was the first day of the Safriya season, which marked the beginning of autumn.