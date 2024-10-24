Weather alert in Abu Dhabi: Rains, hail expected until Friday, authorities urge caution

After the stunning spectacle of giant dust devils filmed swirling across the desert and roads in Kalba, Ras Al Khaimah on Wednesday, residents can expect rainfall and hail in Abu Dhabi on Thursday.

Authorities in Abu Dhabi have advised people to prepare for varying intensities of rains starting Thursday, October 24, through Friday, October 25. The weather forecast indicates that different areas across the Capital will experience light to moderate rain, with potential heavy downpours in certain regions.

"On Thursday and Friday, a combination of moist air from the Arabian Sea, a weak low-pressure system, and a relatively cold air mass is forecast to trigger convective cloud formation in scattered areas, with the potential for the light to heavy rainfall,” according to Dr Ahmed Habib, a climate expert from the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).

According to the veteran weatherman, "The country will be impacted by northwesterly winds from Saturday." Explaining the rapid weather shifts in the UAE, the expert said: “This is typical during autumn, where conditions can quickly change from stable to unstable."

Expected weather conditions

Abu Dhabi: Light to moderate rainfall is anticipated, with possible heavy showers in some interior areas. Winds are expected to be moderate to fresh, accompanied by cloud cover.

Al Ain: This region may see light to moderate rain in various locations, with some areas possibly experiencing heavy rainfall. Fresh to strong winds are expected, and there is a chance of small hailstones.

Al Dhafra: Intensity of rainfall will vary across different areas, with fresh to strong winds and a possibility of small hailstones.

Abu Dhabi Police have urged motorists to follow safe driving guidelines and avoid taking risks during adverse weather conditions. The Directorate of Traffic and Security Patrols emphasised the importance of adhering to safe driving practices amid rainfall and changing weather.

Drivers are encouraged to maintain specific speed limits when authorities activate speed reduction systems and keep a safe distance from other vehicles. They should also avoid sudden braking and significantly reduce speed when turning to prevent skidding, particularly during rain. If visibility reduces considerably, drivers are advised to pull over to the side of the road safely.

Having a first aid kit on hand is essential for any unexpected incidents. Residents should ensure they have access to alternative lighting in case of power outages.