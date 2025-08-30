Watch: Stunning waterfalls form as rains fall in parts of UAE

Missing the good weather and the feeling of rain softly pattering down on your skin?

Look no further, some parts of the UAE are experiencing wonderful showers. The eastern region of the country, which boasts of rocky peaks and green valleys, saw rains fall in the afternoon on August 30.

Storm Centre, the local rain chasers, headed out to document the conditions in Masafi and Marbad.

Take a look at the downpour though the windshield of a car they were travelling in:

In another video, they captured how the rains formed puddles and waterfalls that flowed down between rocks on the face of the mountain.

UAE's National Centre of Meteorology said in the weather forecast for Saturday, that residents could expect temperatures to range between 29°C and 48°C, as per the UAE National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).

Abu Dhabi and Dubai were expected to see a high of 46°C and 45°C, repectively.