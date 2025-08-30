  • search in Khaleej Times
close button

Sat, Aug 30, 2025 | Rabi al-Awwal 7, 1447 | Fajr 04:39 | DXB cloudsandsun.png37°C

Watch: Stunning waterfalls form as rains fall in parts of UAE

The eastern region of the country, which boasts of rocky peaks and green valleys, saw showers in the afternoon on August 30

Published: Sat 30 Aug 2025, 4:55 PM

Top Stories

Watch: Stunning waterfalls form as rains fall in parts of UAE

Watch: Stunning waterfalls form as rains fall in parts of UAE

'Can’t sleep in peace’: UAE residents fear for families hit by Pakistan floods

'Can’t sleep in peace’: UAE residents fear for families hit by Pakistan floods

Dubai resident kidnapped in Kerala, rescued by police: Malayala Manorama

Dubai resident kidnapped in Kerala, rescued by police: Malayala Manorama

Missing the good weather and the feeling of rain softly pattering down on your skin?

Look no further, some parts of the UAE are experiencing wonderful showers. The eastern region of the country, which boasts of rocky peaks and green valleys, saw rains fall in the afternoon on August 30.

Recommended For You

thumb-image

How smart hospitals are revolutionising healthcare efficiency

thumb-image

Watch: Umrah pilgrims perform Maghrib prayer amid heavy rains at Kaaba

thumb-image

UAE residents can go back to school in 1990's at Mirdif City Centre

thumb-image

Thai court sacks PM Paetongtarn Shinawatra for ethics violation

thumb-image

Sharjah Tri-Series: UAE's chance to prove their talent against Pakistan and Afghanistan

 

Storm Centre, the local rain chasers, headed out to document the conditions in Masafi and Marbad.

Take a look at the downpour though the windshield of a car they were travelling in:

In another video, they captured how the rains formed puddles and waterfalls that flowed down between rocks on the face of the mountain.

UAE's National Centre of Meteorology said in the weather forecast for Saturday, that residents could expect temperatures to range between 29°C and 48°C, as per the UAE National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).

Abu Dhabi and Dubai were expected to see a high of 46°C and 45°C, repectively.