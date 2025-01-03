Watch: UAE sees frost, ice crystals as temperature drops to chilly 2.2°C on Jebel Jais

The UAE on Friday recorded its coldest day so far this winter — and much to residents' delight, frost and ice crystals were spotted on the country's highest mountain.

Temperatures dropped to a freezing 2.2°C at 6.45am on Jebel Jais in Ras Al Khaimah, the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

An exclusive video shared by the weather authority shows ice crystals floating down a water stream in the mountain.

Another clip shows a parked car dusted with what appeared to be ice pellets. Sprinkles of frost crystals are also seen on the ground:

This is not the first time that the desert country has seen such frosty conditions. During UAE winter, it is possible for ice pellets or even snow to fall in some of the coldest sports in the country, such as like Raknah in al Ain and Jebel Jais in Ras Al Khaimah.