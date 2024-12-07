Watch: UAE residents pray for rain, say 'every drop counts' as they raise hands in supplication

Photos: Shihab

Many Muslims in the UAE left their homes for mosques long before the call to the Dhur prayers on Saturday. Their purpose was a deeply spiritual one, to offer Salat al Istisqaa, a special prayer seeking Allah’s mercy for rain and forgiveness.

Believers raised their hands towards the heavens in supplication during the prayer, seeking Allah’s mercy for rain and blessings for the land.

Anjum Afeef, an engineer at an automobile firm living in Sharjah, arrived at the mosque in Al Nahda early, accompanied by his three children, all ready to join the faithful in performing the Salat al Istisqaa. For Afeef, this prayer was not just a religious obligation but a deeply emotional moment that reminded him of similar supplications for rain back in his hometown of Bengaluru, India.

“When I read the news about Istisqaa prayers early this week, I looked at the clouds and prayed for rain in the UAE,” said Afeef. “Rain is a mercy from Allah, and it brings life to everything around us. I could not have missed this prayer because it is a chance to ask Allah for blessings, not just for our family but for the entire country.”

Take a look at a video of the special prayer here:

He recalled memories of his life back in his hometown, that faced water scarcity. “I remember how we used to pray for rain in Bengaluru, India. The summers were harsh, and there were times when we had to call for water tankers and it was a struggle,” he said.

Earlier this month, President Sheikh Mohamed directed mosques across the country to hold prayers for rain.

Bilal Gul, a Pakistani construction worker, invited his colleagues to attend the Salat al Istisqaa. Leaving behind their roadwork duties in Al Mamzar, Gul and seven of his colleagues walked together to a nearby mosque, where they joined worshippers for the special prayer. “This prayer is not just about rain. It’s about being grateful for what we have and seeking forgiveness for taking Allah’s blessings for granted,” Gul said.

As a construction worker, Gul knows firsthand the importance of water. “Water is life, and we can never be complacent about it,” he said, reflecting on the many days he and his colleagues have toiled under the scorching sun. “For us, every drop of water counts. We see its value more than others.”

The special prayer was performed with humility and devotion, reflecting the Sunnah of the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH). The prayer consisted of two rakahs, similar to Eid prayers, followed by a sermon by the Imam. The faithful also engaged in tasbeeh (praise of Allah) and sought forgiveness for their shortcomings. Mohammed Haddad, a resident of Mamzar, shared how attending the Salat al Istisqaa served as a powerful reminder of the blessings we often overlooked. "We get an unlimited supply of water from taps, and we don't often think about how much of a privilege that is. But this prayer is a call and a reminder that nothing is guaranteed." "Water is such a basic need, but it's the foundation of everything. Without it, crops can't grow, livestock can't survive, and communities face immense hardship," said Haddad. After the prayer, the believers were filled with a renewed sense of hope. As they left the mosque, they were optimistic, believing that Allah's mercy would soon bring the much-needed rain to the UAE.