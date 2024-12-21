Watch: Rains hit some parts of UAE; yellow alert issued for rough sea

Screengrab: Storm Centre video

Some parts of the UAE experienced rains on Saturday night. Videos posted by Storm Centre on December 21 show rains in the country's northern region.

The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) had forecast that light rainfall is possible over the islands, as well as in some northern and eastern areas, particularly by Saturday night and into Sunday morning.

In a video shared by Storm Centre, moderate rains are seen on some northern areas of Ras Al Khaimah.

Moderate rains are also seen on some roads in Ras Al Khaimah.

