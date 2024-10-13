Watch: Rains hit some parts of UAE; waterfalls flow through Fujairah mountains

Screengrab: Storm Centre video

Rains hit some areas of the UAE's eastern coast on Sunday afternoon, with waterfalls seen flowing through the mountains of Fujairah. Some rains were also seen in Ras Al Khaimah.

The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) issued a yellow and orange alert for convective clouds formation associated with rainfall, with the alert lasting until 7.30pm today.

Earlier this day, the weather department had forecast that it may rain in the eastern and northern parts of the country this afternoon.

Photo: X/NCM

In a video shared by Storm Centre, the roads in the areas of Dibba in Fujairah are barely visible due to the heavy rain.

In some areas, Fujairah skies are shown to be cloudy accompanied by some rains.

These rains in Fujairah caused waterfalls to form in the mountainous areas of Dibba.

Watch the video here as shared by Storm Centre:

In a video shared by Storm Centre, some rains are seen hitting the roads to Wadi Shaam in Ras Al Khaimah.

While some areas of the country are experiencing rain today, the weather will be humid at night and on Monday morning over some coastal and internal areas. The humidity levels are expected to go as high as 90 per cent in coastal parts of the country and as low as 15 per cent in mountainous parts .

Weather in the following days