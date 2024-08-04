Watch: Rains hit some parts of UAE amid soaring heat; yellow alert issued for rough sea

Published: Sun 4 Aug 2024, 9:10 AM Last updated: Sun 4 Aug 2024, 9:15 AM

Amid soaring temperatures, UAE residents can finally make outdoor weekend plans as light rains fall on some parts of the country, bringing respite from the heat.

In Fujairah, light rains have been pouring since the early hours of the morning against the city's mountainous backdrop. The National Centre of Meteorology alerted resident of light rains over the Eastern coast on Sunday.

Videos posted by Storm Centre show heavy drizzles and light rains in parts of the city.

#الإمارات استمرار تساقط الرذاذ بكثافة على الفجيرة يسبب جريان خفيف في اطراف الشوارع يرجى الانتباه من الانزلاقات 🙏

.#مركز_العاصفة

٠٤اغسطس٢٠٢٤ pic.twitter.com/Iy9xsvsRFf — مركز العاصفة (@Storm_centre) August 4, 2024

#الامارات شاهد الان مباشر تساقط كثيف للرذاذ في الفجيرة بالساحل الشرقي .#مركز_العاصفة pic.twitter.com/kXItHdASVV — مركز العاصفة (@Storm_centre) August 4, 2024

The NCM issued a yellow alert due to rough sea and fresh winds reaching up to 40kmph, blowing in a northwesterly direction. Residents have been urged to be on the lookout in case of outdoor activities.

The met noted that the sea will be rough with waves reaching six feet at times in the Arabian Gulf from 1am and will last till 1am on Monday.