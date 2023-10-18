Watch: Rains, hail hit UAE for second day in a row

Guterres urged heads of state, ministers, business leaders to put the Sustainable Development Goals Stimulus Package into effect
The country once again saw a period of rainfall today, with downpour hitting the eastern regions of the UAE.
This morning, the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) predicted that the country would see rainfall in the afternoon.
Videos online show vehicles navigating their way through rain-slicked roads, windshield wipers going furiously.
One video shows hail falling to the ground, hailstones covering rocky desert terrain. The handle who shared the video confirmed that the hail was occurring in the eastern regions, near Fujairah.
Yesterday, the NCM raised a yellow alert in Fujairah, and orange as well as yellow alert in Dubai and Abu Dhabi, urging residents to be on the lookout when stepping out for outdoor activities. It also warned them of hazardous weather.
