Watch: Rains, hail hit Fujairah as camel strolls along rain-soaked Sharjah road

Parts of the UAE saw more rain on Monday, October 19, with hail falling in Fujairah and a camel spotted taking a leisurely stroll along a rain-soaked road in Sharjah.

Videos shared by Storm Centre showed hail and rain in Murbaḍ and Masafi in Fujairah, as showers brought a welcome change to the weather.

In Sharjah, rain fell in parts of Al Madam and Margham, where motorists were not the only ones navigating the wet roads. One camel was seen walking along the road in the rain, seemingly enjoying a stroll amid the showers.

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Check out the videos below, as shared by Storm Centre:

In Sharjah, rain was pouring in parts of Al Madam, where the skies turned dark and grey as clouds gathered overhead.

The scenes came after the UAE had forecast rain in some parts of the country on Monday, with showers bringing changing weather conditions to several areas.

The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) has also earlier warned that the UAE could see above-average rainfall in the coming months, as the El Niño climate phenomenon is expected to persist into early 2027.

The latest climate outlook indicates a 96 per cent probability of El Niño conditions continuing through March 2027, with temperatures and rainfall potentially exceeding UAE averages.

The phenomenon is forecast to peak in October and November 2026, with the Niño 3.4 index reaching approximately +3°C, indicating a very strong event.

However, El Niño does not automatically mean the UAE will experience extreme rainfall, storms or flooding. Its effects vary by region and season and depend on local weather systems.

The NCM has also dismissed viral social media claims linking El Niño directly to severe flooding and unusually heavy rainfall, urging residents to rely on official forecasts and weather warnings.

Earlier this year, NCM meteorologist Ahmed Habib told Khaleej Times that El Niño’s influence on the UAE could become more noticeable during autumn, particularly in October and November.

“From autumn, particularly in October and November, El Niño’s effect will be felt over our region. At present, during the summer season, its influence is stronger in East Asia than in West Asia,” Habib said.

He added that the phenomenon could increase moisture over the UAE and raise the chances of rainfall, depending on local weather conditions.