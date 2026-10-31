Watch: Heavy rains hit Fujairah, Sharjah; hail lashes Khor Fakkan road

Parts of the UAE witnessed rainfall on Saturday, October 31, with heavy showers and hail reported across several areas, including Khor Fakkan, Fujairah and Sharjah.

Videos shared by Storm Centre showed strong winds sweeping across Khor Fakkan road as heavy rain lashed the area, leaving water accumulated on the road.

In one video, a child was captured playing with hail and picking up pieces from the ground amid the rainy weather.

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Check the video below, as shared by Storm Centre:

In one video shared by Storm Centre, heavy rain can be seen severely reducing visibility from inside a parked vehicle, as sheets of rain blur the view of the road ahead.

Roads in Al Madam and Al Fayah in Sharjah were also seen wet from the rain.

Heavy rain and hail were reported in other areas, including Al Watan Street, while rainfall was also recorded in Masafi and Diftah in Fujairah.

The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) had earlier forecast rain in parts of the UAE on Saturday, as unsettled weather conditions affected several areas.

Earlier, the UAE's Ministry of Interior urged residents to exercise caution amid the unstable weather. In an advisory, it asked residents to "stay away from valleys, flood channels, and areas where water accumulates".

Some parts of the country are experiencing unsettled weather, with heavy rain and the possibility of hail, it added. These conditions may cause wadis (valleys) to overflow, flash floods to develop and water to accumulate.

The authority also urged residents to follow instructions of relevant authorities. "Do not attempt to cross these areas, and reduce your speed when driving," it said.