Watch: Rain hits Dubai, Abu Dhabi as temperature dips

NCM shares videos of showers around the Emirates on social media

By Web Desk Published: Sat 10 Dec 2022, 9:39 PM

UAE residents enjoyed heavy to moderate rains on Saturday as windy conditions prevailed throughout the country.

The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) reported showers over several areas in Abu Dhabi and Dubai. In some instances, the rains were accompanied by thunder and lightning.

The NCM posted several videos of the weather conditions from across the Emirates.

Temperatures are predicted to drop following the rains.

The Abu Dhabi Police earlier urged motorists to be cautious while driving during rainy weather conditions. The force asked drivers to reduce speed and leave sufficient space between their vehicles and those in front of them.

