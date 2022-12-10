Watch: Rain hits Dubai, Abu Dhabi as temperature dips

The smart tool for parents and students is now being reviewed by the Roads and Transport Authority, the ninth-grader says
UAE residents enjoyed heavy to moderate rains on Saturday as windy conditions prevailed throughout the country.
The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) reported showers over several areas in Abu Dhabi and Dubai. In some instances, the rains were accompanied by thunder and lightning.
The NCM posted several videos of the weather conditions from across the Emirates.
Temperatures are predicted to drop following the rains.
The Abu Dhabi Police earlier urged motorists to be cautious while driving during rainy weather conditions. The force asked drivers to reduce speed and leave sufficient space between their vehicles and those in front of them.
ALSO READ:
The smart tool for parents and students is now being reviewed by the Roads and Transport Authority, the ninth-grader says
Abu Dhabi Police release video on social media highlighting dangers of distracted driving
The rowers were overjoyed to see the mammals coming close to investigate
Since the world's tallest building Burj Khalifa was completed in 2010, a number of other towering structures were built over the past few years
Al Khoury also led a number of national projects, such as the privatisation of human resources services and the domestic helpers' law
This is the second exchange house fined by the Central Bank this week
Khaleej Times reached out to residents that have already started preparing for festive season
The teenager was teased relentlessly by his friends after Argentina’s shock 2-1 defeat to Saudi Arabia on November 22