Watch: Rain, hailstorm hit parts of Sharjah

Authorities warn motorists to stay away from the areas of flash floods and accumulated water

By Web Desk Published: Fri 3 Mar 2023, 8:12 PM

Various parts of Sharjah were hit by heavy rains and hail on Friday.

According to National Centre for Meteorology (NCM), Maleiha and Hamdah areas witnessed rains and hail on Monday evening. The other areas that experienced rain and hail on Friday include Khor Fakkan towards Al Dhaid Road, Wishah and some other eastern areas.

The NCM advised residents to stay away from areas of flash floods and accumulated rainwater. The centre also advised to avoid driving unless absolutely necessary. “If necessary, drive with caution and remain vigilant and alert to ensure the safety of all road users,” the centre warned motorists.