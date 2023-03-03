Watch: Rain, hailstorm hit parts of Sharjah

Foreign Ministry affirmed Emirates' rejection of all practices and behaviours that contradict moral and human values and principles
Various parts of Sharjah were hit by heavy rains and hail on Friday.
According to National Centre for Meteorology (NCM), Maleiha and Hamdah areas witnessed rains and hail on Monday evening. The other areas that experienced rain and hail on Friday include Khor Fakkan towards Al Dhaid Road, Wishah and some other eastern areas.
The NCM advised residents to stay away from areas of flash floods and accumulated rainwater. The centre also advised to avoid driving unless absolutely necessary. “If necessary, drive with caution and remain vigilant and alert to ensure the safety of all road users,” the centre warned motorists.
UAE Foreign Minister highlights depth of historical ties between both nations
The art fair showcases more than 130 presentations curated from six continents and includes over 30 first-time participants
The event features 175 yachts and vessels from some of the world’s biggest marine brands
Designated spaces have been allocated for owners of campers
People in the Emirates have no reason to worry about temblors in the region, according to seismology experts
SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket propelled the Dragon spacecraft into orbit carrying astronaut Sultan AlNeyadi
The four-day event will tackle critical women’s issues and feature thought-provoking sessions