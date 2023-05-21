Watch: Heavy rains with thunder, lightning lash Abu Dhabi, light shower in parts of Dubai

Videos show heavy downpours at the Abu Dhabi International Airport and other areas

by Ajanta Paul Published: Sun 21 May 2023, 1:13 PM Last updated: Sun 21 May 2023, 1:14 PM

UAE residents have been enjoying relatively cooler weather as rains drenched several parts of the country over the weekend. Mother Nature put up quite a spectacle of heavy rain, accompanied by lightning and thunderstorms on Saturday.

Some parts of the country will continue to enjoy rain, but the public should beware of thunder and lightning. The UAE's National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) has reported heavy showers in Abu Dhabi since Sunday morning. In Dubai, Mina Jebel Ali area saw light rainfall.

The Met Department recorded moderate to heavy rain in Ghanadhah with lightning and thunder. Al Bahia also experienced light to average rainfall. Social media platforms were abuzz with videos of rain at the Abu Dhabi International Airport. However, there are no reports of flight disruption due to weather.

Videos posted by the weather-related handle Storm Centre show the overcast sky and heavy downpours at the Abu Dhabi airport and inside communities. Watch them here:

Other areas that experienced moderate to heavy rainfall include:

Al Shahamah

Shakhbout

Al Shalilah

Al Taweelah

Ghanadhan

Al Mamourah

Al Reef

Yas Island

Mohamed bin Zayed City

Al Mafraq

The intensity of the rainfall resulted in the accumulation of water in the main streets, communities and valleys across these areas. Citizens and expats have been urged not to go near flooded areas and valleys.

On Thursday, UAE announced new traffic fines of up to Dh2,000 that aim to boost safety, especially during emergencies related to rainy and unstable weather conditions. Gathering near valleys, flooded areas and dams, entering flooded valleys will invite fines and black points from the authorities.

The Abu Dhabi Police have also launched a new road alert system across highways to alert drivers of traffic incidents or weather conditions. The aim is to enhance the road safety of motorists.

Over the next few days, the UAE weather will be partly cloudy and dusty at times, with a chance of convective cloud formation associated with rainfall over some Eastern, internal, and Western areas.

The weather department has warned of strong winds, reaching 45 Km/h and rough sea at times, especially with clouds with wave height reaching 6 FT in Oman Sea, from 04:10 until 23:00 Sunday (May 21).

ALSO READ: