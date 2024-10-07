Watch: Heavy rains hit parts of Sharjah as waterfall flows through RAK mountain

Rains of varying intensities hit areas of Sharjah, Fujairah and Ras Al Khaimah on Monday, as per the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).

Earlier in the day, the NCM stated that residents can expect rainfall in some areas, as heavy clouds might form on some inland parts of the country.

Recommended For You

Heavy showers fell over Sharjah's Al Dhaid area and Madam Road, as well as in parts of Ras Al Khaimah, including Suhailah, Jabal Al Rahabah, Jebel Jais and Ghalilah.

Storm Centre shared visuals as heavy rains hit Sharjah's roads.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The NCM issued orange and yellow alerts in northern parts of the UAE, alerting residents of hazardous weather events and warning them to be on the lookout in case of outdoor activities.

In a video shared by Storm Centre, a waterfall in Ras Al Khaimah was seen flowing through mountains due to the heavy rains. Showers were also seen hitting eastern parts of the country today.

The met issued an orange alert for convective clouds formation associated with rainfall, with the alert lasting until 9pm today. NCM also said that winds today are expected to be fresh and may get strong at time, with a speed reaching up to 60kmph over some eastern and northern areas. These winds may extend over some internal areas.