Watch: Heavy rains, hails hit UAE; authorities urge residents to avoid dangerous areas

Heavy rains and hail hit parts of the UAE on Thursday, as authorities advised residents to avoid areas prone to flash floods.
The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) reported icy rains in Sharjah’s Dibba Al Hisn and Fujairah’s Dibba. Weather-related social media handle Storm Centre shared a video of a resident caught by surprise as ice fell:
The NCM also reported rains in Umm Al Quwain, Ras Al Khaimah and Ajman on Thursday.
The Met office has predicted more rainfall on Friday. The authority said earlier March is considered the last month of winter and temperatures would start increasing, “especially during the second half of the month”.
