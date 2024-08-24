Watch: Dust storm, hail in some areas of UAE; residents warned of flash floods

In a social media post, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs urged its citizens to follow safety instructions issued by the authorities
Amid the scorching heat, hail is here once again to provide some relief to UAE residents. As experts have noted, 'summer rain' is a phenomenon that the country is no stranger to. However, as some areas experience rainfall and hail, other places in the country are witnessing dust storms.
Watch here, a video shared by Storm Centre, a dust storm in Al Madam, a town in Sharjah:
According to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM), heavy rain can be seen in Maleha, Khadairah and Fili in Sharjah, and other areas. The weather department has alerted residents to take precaution in case of heavy rain and strong downward wind associated with hail over some Eastern areas.
Residents have been warned that the winds may cause "microbursts, reduced horizontal visibility" and have been asked to stay away from areas of flash floods.
Not just a winter phenomenon in the UAE, hail has been seen a few times previously in the last couple of months during peak summer. Watch here, a video Storm Centre shared on X of hail in Khadairah:
An orange alert has been issued for thunder rain, dust or sand, and wind. The alert warns of convective cloud formation and fresh to strong wind at times from 3.05pm to 8pm on Saturday, August 24.
UAE experiences monsoon low pressure from India, leading to summer rains. In an earlier interview with Khaleej Times, an expert from the weather department said "rain typically lasts till September 23."
Earlier, the National Centre of Meteorology also issued a yellow alert from 1.15pm to 8pm on Saturday. The alert was issued for rainfall and strong winds reaching up to a speed of 45kmph over some Eastern and Southern areas.
