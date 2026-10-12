Watch: Heavy rain hits parts of UAE amid flood warning; hail lashes some areas

The NCM urged residents to exercise caution during rainfall and avoid areas prone to flash flooding, with the flood alert in effect from 3.30pm to 9pm on Monday

  • PUBLISHED: Mon 12 Oct 2026, 4:15 PM
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Rain and hail swept parts of the UAE on Monday, October 12, offering residents a welcome respite from the heat as autumn begins to bring some relief from summer temperatures.

The rainy weather also brought strong winds and reduced visibility on roads. In a video shared by Storm Centre, heavy showers reduced visibility for motorists, with rain pouring down on windshields as strong winds accompanied the downpour. Hailstones can also be seen bouncing off the road, accompanied by the pitter-patter of falling ice on Al Watan Street, Hatta Road.

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In another video by Storm Centre, man is seen standing under the hail with an umbrella. Strong winds blow the umbrella inside out and push it against him.

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Check out the videos below, as shared by Storm Centre:

In Ras Al Khaimah, rain poured over Shawkah, with the gentle pitter-patter of raindrops audible from inside a car in footage shared by Storm Centre.

The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) had earlier forecast the possibility of rainfall in Dubai, Sharjah and Al Ain.

It also issued a flash flood alert for some mountainous areas, urging residents to exercise caution during rainfall and stay away from locations prone to flash flooding. The alert is in effect from 3.30pm to 9pm on Monday, October 12.

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