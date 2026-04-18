New wave of unstable weather in UAE to bring rain, dust and rising temperatures

By Monday night, cloud cover is expected to increase gradually over coastal areas and islands, transitioning into a more volatile pattern by mid-week

  • PUBLISHED: Sat 18 Apr 2026, 7:49 AM
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The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) has forecast a period of relatively unsettled weather across the country from Saturday, 18 April, through Wednesday, 22 April.

The period will begin with fair to partly cloudy skies and a significant rise in temperatures through the weekend, supported by light to moderate winds.

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By Monday night, cloud cover is expected to increase gradually over coastal areas and islands, transitioning into a more volatile pattern by mid-week.

Tuesday and Wednesday will likely see partly cloudy to cloudy conditions and blowing dust, with a chance of rainfall across various regions, particularly in the west and east.

This shift will be accompanied by a noticeable decrease in temperatures and freshening winds reaching speeds of 40 km/h, causing rough sea conditions at times in the Arabian Gulf, while the Sea of Oman remains relatively calm.

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