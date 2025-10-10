  • search in Khaleej Times
Unstable weather in UAE: Authorities 'closely monitoring' changing conditions

The authority has confirmed its readiness for the upcoming fluctuating weather conditions

Published: Fri 10 Oct 2025, 9:56 PM

The National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority has said that it is "closely monitoring" weather conditions expected to affect the country on Friday through mid-next week.

The authority has confirmed its readiness for the upcoming fluctuating weather conditions.

It emphasises that it is coordinating between federal and local entities, continuously monitoring weather changes, and is fully ready to address any developments.

Forecasted weather conditions

The nation is expected to experience unstable weather, including rain of varying intensity, active winds, and possible thundercloud formations.

The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) earlier said that from Friday, October 10, to Tuesday, October 14, the UAE will be affected by an extension of a surface low-pressure system from the south and an upper-level low accompanied by relatively cold and humid air.

Upper-level lows are low pressure systems that strengthen with height, and are associated with cloud cover and rainfall.

This could lead to rough conditions at sea and high waves, reduced horizontal visibility and flying of light objects.